Dillier wins stage 6 of the Giro

Associated PressMay 11, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

TERME LUIGIANE, Italy — Silvan Dillier won from an early breakaway to take the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday while Bob Jungels retained the overall lead.

Dillier began his sprint with 150 meters to go on the climb to the finish and the BMC Racing rider had the power to hold off Jasper Stuyven, who banged his bars in anger and frustration as he crossed the line half a wheel behind the Swiss cyclist.

Lukas Postlberger, who won the opening stage, was third, 12 seconds behind the front two at the end of the 217-kilometer (135-mile) route from Reggio Calabria to Terme Luigiane as the race moved to mainland Italy.

The trio was part of a five-man breakaway shortly after the start and swiftly built a lead of nearly nine minutes on the peloton.

Stuyven’s Trek-Segafredo teammate, Mads Pedersen, was the first to drop off, and shortly afterward Simone Andreetta as the front three pulled away with less than six kilometers remaining.

Andreetta finished 26 seconds behind Dillier, with Michael Woods leading the general classification contenders over the line 13 seconds later.

Jungels, of Luxembourg, maintained his six-second advantage over Geraint Thomas of Wales. Fellow Briton Adam Yates remained four seconds further back, with most of the overall favorites.

The seventh stage on Friday is a mainly flat 224-kilometer (139-mile) route from Castrovillari to Alberobello, with an undulating final 40 kilometers.

The Giro ends on May 28.

Fernando Gaviria sprints to second Giro d’Italia victory on fifth stage

Associated PressMay 10, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT

MESSINA, Sicily — Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria won a bunch sprint at the end of the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday to claim his second victory of this year’s race, while Quick-Step teammate Bob Jungels remained in the overall lead.

Gaviria, who won his first ever Grand Tour stage on Sunday in Sardinia, edged out Italy’s Jakub Mareczko at the end of the undulating 159-kilometer (99-mile) route from Pedara to Messina, the hometown of 2013 and 2016 Giro winner, Vincenzo Nibali.

Mareczko came back from a long way out, storming down the left side of the road to pip Irish rider Sam Bennett, who finished third.

“I’m happy with these two victories. My legs responded as I wanted,” the 22-year-old Gaviria said. “This win isn’t only mine, it belongs to all the people who support me, to my family who are here.”

There was an incredible moment when Luka Pibernik thought he had won the stage and raised his hands in celebration as he crossed the line, forgetting there was another 6.2K lap.

Jungels, of Luxembourg, maintained his six-second advantage over Welshman Geraint Thomas. Fellow Briton Adam Yates remained four seconds further back, with most of the overall favorites.

The crowds were out in force along the route and especially in Messina, eager to show their support for Nibali.

“It was amazing to see so many people on the road sides for Vincenzo Nibali,” Jungels said. “They were very excited. I will try to keep the Maglia Rosa (leader’s pink jersey) at least until Sunday.”

Thursday’s sixth stage sees the Giro move to mainland Italy with a 217-kilometer (135-mile) route from Reggio Calabria to Terme Luigiane.

The Giro ends on May 28 with a 28-kilometer (17.4 mile) individual time trial from Monza’s Formula One track to Milan’s cathedral.

Slovenia’s Jan Polanc wins fourth stage of Giro d’Italia

Associated PressMay 9, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

MOUNT ETNA, Italy (AP) Slovenian rider Jan Polanc won stage four of the Giro d’Italia on the summit of Mount Etna on Tuesday.

The UAE Team Emirates rider, who also won a mountain stage in the 2015 race, took a solo victory ahead of Ilnur Zakarin of Russia on the stage from Cefalu.

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas won a sprint to take third place and moved into second place overall.

Quick-Step rider Bob Jungels became the overall leader by six seconds.