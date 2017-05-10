Dustin Johnson betting favorite entering PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Considering that he came close to winning his fourth tournament in a row last weekend, Dustin Johnson is an obvious top prop on THE PLAYERS championship futures board.

Johnson, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, is listed at +700 on the odds to win THE PLAYERS Championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With 48 of the top 50 golfers in the PGA due to compete this weekend at famously tough TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the top of the board also includes Rory McIlroy (+1000), Jordan Spieth (+1400), and newly minted Masters champion Sergio Garcia (+1800).

Johnson has never finished higher than a tie for 28th place at TPC Sawgrass and his price might not offer a high enough payoff for bettors to take a leap of faith on him figuring out the layout. Conversely, second favorite McIlroy’s best result on the course is a tie for sixth in 2014 and he’s been 12th or higher each of the last four years. With a 70.06 scoring average at Sawgrass, he’s got a good chance of being in contention going into Sunday.

Spieth has missed the cut at this event two years running, but he was fourth in 2014 and has finished in the top 10 in six of his 11 tournaments so far. Spieth has also had his short game in sync recently. Garcia has been in the top 15 in four of his events this year.

Two past winners, Rickie Fowler (+2000) and Martin Kaymer (+5500), have quietly been among the steadiest players on the Tour this season. The sting of a missed cut in 2016 after arriving as the defending champion might factor into Fowler, who has had top-16 finishes in six consecutive events, being extra-focused this week. For his part, Kaymer has also yet to miss a cut this season.

Jon Rahm (+2000) is playing the event for the first time; only two first-timers have ever won. Hideki Matsuyama (+2000) has had an up-and-down season so far, but he was seventh at the 2016 PLAYERS.

Defending champion Jason Day (+2200) has fairly long odds. Only six golfers have ever won the event more than once, with the great Jack Nicklaus standing alone as the lone three-time winner. Englishman Lee Westwood (+10000) is a true darkhose, but he was eighth and sixth in his last two starts at TPC Sawgrass and is having a strong season on all continents.