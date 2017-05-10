Dustin Johnson betting favorite entering PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass

OddsSharkMay 10, 2017, 8:59 AM EDT

Considering that he came close to winning his fourth tournament in a row last weekend, Dustin Johnson is an obvious top prop on THE PLAYERS championship futures board.

Johnson, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, is listed at +700 on the odds to win THE PLAYERS Championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With 48 of the top 50 golfers in the PGA due to compete this weekend at famously tough TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the top of the board also includes Rory McIlroy (+1000), Jordan Spieth (+1400), and newly minted Masters champion Sergio Garcia (+1800).

Johnson has never finished higher than a tie for 28th place at TPC Sawgrass and his price might not offer a high enough payoff for bettors to take a leap of faith on him figuring out the layout. Conversely, second favorite McIlroy’s best result on the course is a tie for sixth in 2014 and he’s been 12th or higher each of the last four years. With a 70.06 scoring average at Sawgrass, he’s got a good chance of being in contention going into Sunday.

Spieth has missed the cut at this event two years running, but he was fourth in 2014 and has finished in the top 10 in six of his 11 tournaments so far. Spieth has also had his short game in sync recently. Garcia has been in the top 15 in four of his events this year.

Two past winners, Rickie Fowler (+2000) and Martin Kaymer (+5500), have quietly been among the steadiest players on the Tour this season. The sting of a missed cut in 2016 after arriving as the defending champion might factor into Fowler, who has had top-16 finishes in six consecutive events, being extra-focused this week. For his part, Kaymer has also yet to miss a cut this season.

Jon Rahm (+2000) is playing the event for the first time; only two first-timers have ever won. Hideki Matsuyama (+2000) has had an up-and-down season so far, but he was seventh at the 2016 PLAYERS.

Defending champion Jason Day (+2200) has fairly long odds. Only six golfers have ever won the event more than once, with the great Jack Nicklaus standing alone as the lone three-time winner. Englishman Lee Westwood (+10000) is a true darkhose, but he was eighth and sixth in his last two starts at TPC Sawgrass and is having a strong season on all continents.

Masters-style green jacket bought for $5 sells for $139K

Associated PressApr 10, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

DENVILLE, N.J. (AP) An authentic green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club that was once bought for $5 at a thrift store has sold at auction for more than $139,000.

Green Jacket Auctions says the distinctive sport coat worn by members of the famed Georgia club and presented each year to the winner of the Master’s tournament was sold Saturday, a day before the final round of this year’s Masters.

The auction house says in its listing that the jacket was discovered in 1994 in a Toronto consignment shop. The tag shows it to be from the 1950s, but the original owner’s name has been cut out. The club has confirmed its authenticity.

The auction house also sold the putter Arnold Palmer used to win the 1964 Masters for more than $97,000 Sunday.

2017 Masters betting preview: Dustin Johnson leads tournament odds

OddsSharkApr 4, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT

The odds to win the 2017 Masters could change as often as the weather patterns in Augusta, Georgia, this week, which is saying something.

As the world No. 1 who happens to have also won three tournaments in a row, Dustin Johnson rates as the +550 favorite on the tournament futures board, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

One factor that is going to have a big effect on scores at the season’s first major – and perhaps work to the advantage of longer hitters who don’t need so much roll from their tee shots – is that heavy rain could lead to some moist fairways at Augusta National Golf Club.

That might help Johnson, one of the most powerful men on the PGA Tour. It could also benefit Rory McIlroy (+700), who is seeking to become the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam. The native of Northern Ireland has also won all of his major titles in dreary conditions.

Jordan Spieth (+800) has tied for second and won the green jacket at the past two Masters and is always a good compromise choice. Jon Rahm (+2500) is the flavor of the month after being runner-up (to Dustin Johnson) at the World Golf Championship Match Play event, but do keep in mind that the 22-year-old Spaniard is a Masters newbie.

It’s also good to seek out consistency over recent weeks when picking someone to pay out on the golf betting lines in a best-of-the-best event that has also not had a repeat winner in 15 years. Both Rickie Fowler (+1800) and Justin Rose (+2500) have three recent top-four finishes.

While the demographics of recent winners has skewed young, three-time champion Phil Mickelson (+2800) can still be a threat.

Jason Day (+1800) and Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) also finished in the top 10 in 2016. Matsuyama has had a wonky short game of late, which is also the reason to shy away from Adam Scott (+3500). Henrik Stenson (+3000) is high up in the world rankings, but has never fared well at Augusta.

Among those with longer odds, Paul Casey (+4000) has finished tied for fourth and tied for sixth at the past two Masters. At age 39, he also knows his window to earn the green jacket could be rather short. Casey likely represents the best chance of another Englishman winning, given that defending champion Danny Willett (+12500) has struggled in recent PGA events. Another golfer out of England, Tommy Fleetwood (+8000), will go into his first Masters buoyed by some eye-popping recent results, including second at the WGC Mexico event.

One of the deep sleepers worth considering includes Daniel Berger (+7500), who tied for 10th in 2016. Masters rookie Adam Hadwin (+8000) also got attention when he carded a 59 earlier this year.