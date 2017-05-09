Slovenia’s Jan Polanc wins fourth stage of Giro d’Italia

MOUNT ETNA, Italy (AP) Slovenian rider Jan Polanc won stage four of the Giro d’Italia on the summit of Mount Etna on Tuesday.
The UAE Team Emirates rider, who also won a mountain stage in the 2015 race, took a solo victory ahead of Ilnur Zakarin of Russia on the stage from Cefalu.
Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas won a sprint to take third place and moved into second place overall.
Quick-Step rider Bob Jungels became the overall leader by six seconds.
CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) Fernando Gaviria won a bunch sprint at the end of the third stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday to claim his first Grand Tour victory and take the leader’s pink jersey from Andre Greipel.
Gaviria edged out Rudiger Selig after great work from his Quick-Step team inside the final 10 kilometers (6 miles) of a windy final leg in Sardinia before Monday’s rest day and the transfer to Sicily.
Giacomo Nizzolo was third at the end of the flat 148-kilometer (92-mile) route from Tortoli to Cagliari.
Tuesday’s fourth stage features the race’s first uphill finish on the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna, where Sicilian Vincenzo Nibali is keen to take the pink jersey.
The Giro ends on May 28 with a 28-kilometer (17.4 mile) individual time trial.
TORTOLI, Italy (AP) Andre Greipel of Germany won a bunch sprint to take the second stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday and the pink jersey for the first time.
Greipel edged out Roberto Ferrari at the end of the hilly 221-kilometer (137-mile) leg from Olbia to Tortoli, crossing the line in just over six hours.
Jasper Stuyven was third on another slow day at the Giro, with lots of crosswinds and some headwinds.
It appeared as if it would be a three-way sprint between Caleb Ewan, Fernando Gaviria, and Greipel, but Ewan’s foot slipped out of the pedal after rubbing shoulders with Gaviria. The Australian, who was second on Friday, banged his handlebars in frustration.
Ewan was third in the overall standings, eight seconds behind Greipel. The latter, who rides for Lotto Soudal, has a four-second lead over Lukas Postlberger, who was the surprise winner on the opening day.
The third stage on Sunday is a 148-kilometer (92-mile) route from Tortoli to Cagliari, and the final leg in Sardinia. Monday is a rest day and the transfer to Sicily.
The 100th Giro ends on May 28.