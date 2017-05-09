Slovenia’s Jan Polanc wins fourth stage of Giro d’Italia

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MOUNT ETNA, Italy (AP) Slovenian rider Jan Polanc won stage four of the Giro d’Italia on the summit of Mount Etna on Tuesday.

The UAE Team Emirates rider, who also won a mountain stage in the 2015 race, took a solo victory ahead of Ilnur Zakarin of Russia on the stage from Cefalu.

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas won a sprint to take third place and moved into second place overall.

Quick-Step rider Bob Jungels became the overall leader by six seconds.