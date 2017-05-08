Nadal’s debut in Madrid delayed because of ear infection

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MADRID (AP) Rafael Nadal’s debut at the Madrid Open has been pushed back a day because of an ear infection.

Organizers say Nadal will play his opening match on Wednesday because of the ailment that has been bothering him since Friday.

The four-time champion says the infection “is nothing important” but is a “little bit painful.”

Nadal will play his second-round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy. Nadal had a bye in the first round.

The fifth-ranked Spaniard has won two consecutive titles on clay, the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. His last title in Madrid was in 2014.