Kerber advances to 3rd round in Madrid, secures No 1 ranking

MADRID (AP) Top-seeded Angelique Kerber defeated Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 to advance to the third round of the Madrid Open and regain the world No. 1 ranking on Monday.
Kerber overcame seven double faults and won the final four games to defeat the 37th-ranked Siniakova in just under two hours on the center court in Madrid.
Kerber will face Maria Sharapova or Eugenie Bouchard, who played late Monday.
Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, ranked third in the world, lost to Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-3, 6-3, ending her hopes of reaching No. 1 this week.
That meant Kerber was guaranteed to retake the top ranking from Serena Williams next week.
In the men’s tournament, Tomas Berdych defeated Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-4, while Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria beat Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 7-6 (7), 6-4.
MADRID (AP) Rafael Nadal’s debut at the Madrid Open has been pushed back a day because of an ear infection.
Organizers say Nadal will play his opening match on Wednesday because of the ailment that has been bothering him since Friday.
The four-time champion says the infection “is nothing important” but is a “little bit painful.”
Nadal will play his second-round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy. Nadal had a bye in the first round.
The fifth-ranked Spaniard has won two consecutive titles on clay, the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. His last title in Madrid was in 2014.
MUNICH (AP) Alexander Zverev defeated Argentine qualifier Guido Pella 6-4, 6-3 to win the BMW Open and his first title on home soil Sunday.
The 20-year-old Zverev fired eight aces and converted three of eight break points to win in 1 hour, 12 minutes for his third career title.
The 158th-ranked Pella was bidding to become the first qualifier to win the Munich title since Martin Klizan in 2014. It was his second ATP Tour final after losing to Pablo Cuevas in Rio de Janeiro last year.
The third-seeded Zverev, who won in St. Petersburg last year and took his second title in Montpellier in February, lost his only other final in Germany to compatriot Florian Mayer in Halle last year.