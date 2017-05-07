Columbia’s Fernando Gaviria sprints to take 3rd stage of Giro

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) Fernando Gaviria won a bunch sprint at the end of the third stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday to claim his first Grand Tour victory and take the leader’s pink jersey from Andre Greipel.

Gaviria edged out Rudiger Selig after great work from his Quick-Step team inside the final 10 kilometers (6 miles) of a windy final leg in Sardinia before Monday’s rest day and the transfer to Sicily.

Giacomo Nizzolo was third at the end of the flat 148-kilometer (92-mile) route from Tortoli to Cagliari.

Tuesday’s fourth stage features the race’s first uphill finish on the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna, where Sicilian Vincenzo Nibali is keen to take the pink jersey.

The Giro ends on May 28 with a 28-kilometer (17.4 mile) individual time trial.