Columbia’s Fernando Gaviria sprints to take 3rd stage of Giro

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) Fernando Gaviria won a bunch sprint at the end of the third stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday to claim his first Grand Tour victory and take the leader’s pink jersey from Andre Greipel.
Gaviria edged out Rudiger Selig after great work from his Quick-Step team inside the final 10 kilometers (6 miles) of a windy final leg in Sardinia before Monday’s rest day and the transfer to Sicily.
Giacomo Nizzolo was third at the end of the flat 148-kilometer (92-mile) route from Tortoli to Cagliari.
Tuesday’s fourth stage features the race’s first uphill finish on the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna, where Sicilian Vincenzo Nibali is keen to take the pink jersey.
The Giro ends on May 28 with a 28-kilometer (17.4 mile) individual time trial.
TORTOLI, Italy (AP) Andre Greipel of Germany won a bunch sprint to take the second stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday and the pink jersey for the first time.
Greipel edged out Roberto Ferrari at the end of the hilly 221-kilometer (137-mile) leg from Olbia to Tortoli, crossing the line in just over six hours.
Jasper Stuyven was third on another slow day at the Giro, with lots of crosswinds and some headwinds.
It appeared as if it would be a three-way sprint between Caleb Ewan, Fernando Gaviria, and Greipel, but Ewan’s foot slipped out of the pedal after rubbing shoulders with Gaviria. The Australian, who was second on Friday, banged his handlebars in frustration.
Ewan was third in the overall standings, eight seconds behind Greipel. The latter, who rides for Lotto Soudal, has a four-second lead over Lukas Postlberger, who was the surprise winner on the opening day.
The third stage on Sunday is a 148-kilometer (92-mile) route from Tortoli to Cagliari, and the final leg in Sardinia. Monday is a rest day and the transfer to Sicily.
The 100th Giro ends on May 28.
OLBIA, Sardinia — Lukas Postlberger had a dream Grand Tour debut as the Austrian surprisingly won the opening stage of the 100th Giro d’Italia to claim the pink jersey on Friday.
Victory was expected to go to one of the top sprinters, but Postlberger, a leadout man, hit the front with two kilometers to go in support of Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Sam Bennett, and when a gap opened behind him he simply kept on going.
Caleb Ewan won the bunch sprint for second place followed by Andre Greipel at the end of the 206-kilometer (128-mile) leg along the northern coast of Sardinia, from Alghero to Olbia.
There are two more stages in Sardinia. The second leg on Saturday is a hilly 208-kilometer (129-mile) leg from Olbia to Tortoli.
The Giro ends on May 28.