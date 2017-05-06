Derby Day: Eddie Olczyk offers his picks

Leave a comment
By NBCSports.comMay 6, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT

Not sure who to pick this afternoon at the Derby? Eddie Olczyk has your back. Here are Eddie’s Derby Day picks: 

Race 5: 1-6

Race 6: 2-5-7

Race 7: 6-1-5

Race 8: 1-5-10

Race 9: 2-5-10

Race 10: 2-8-12-13

Race 11: 4-2

Race 12: 15-16-1-17-4-5

Derby Day coverage begins with Kentucky Derby Prep at noon on NBCSN, which you can stream here.

Classic Empire set as sportsbook favorite in 2017 Kentucky Derby betting

Leave a comment
OddsSharkMay 6, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

While Classic Empire has the bloodline and has given his owners a big bankroll, being the best two-year-old horse is not necessarily a harbinger of Kentucky Derby glory.

Classic Empire is the +425 betting favorite to capture the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. It appears bettors have the 1A-or-1B mindset, with Always Dreaming listed at +450.

The top of the board also features McCraken (+600), Irish War Cry (+600), Gunnevera (+1200) and Girvin (+1600). The large 20-horse field and the potential for a wet track at Churchill Downs could make for a highly randomized outcome.

At one point, Classic Empire’s price was as high as +1000, but the sire off 2009 Derby runner-up Pioneerof the Nile became a popular pick after his victory in the Arkansas Derby in his most recent start. Classic Empire’s record also includes winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, a race for two-year-olds, last season. However, since 2000, only three colts who have claimed that prize have gone on to win the Derby the following season.

Always Dreaming has three wins in five career starts, although there is reason to wonder whether the dark bay colt has benefited from suspect competition. With Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez as his mount, Always Dreaming stands a good chance of pushing to the front of the pack during the crowded first quarter-mile at Churchill Downs.

Horse players might have cooled on McCraken after he was pulled out of the Tampa Bay Derby two months ago, but the colt owns three wins at Churchill Downs where he had to come from behind on the home stretch.

Irish War Cry, ridden by Rajiv Maragh, will try to be the first horse to win from Post 17. His position in the starting gate aside, Irish War Cry was impressive earlier this season with wins in the Holy Bull and Wood Memorial races.

The price on Gunnevera is enticing, especially since Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano will be his mount. Gunnevera has shown he has the stamina to pour it on on the backstretch, which is always a concern with three-year-olds who are new to running 1 1/4 miles.

A foot problem has wreaked havoc with the training for Girvin. While the track conditions could be an equalizer early Saturday evening, it’s hard to feel good about a horse whose preparation has been set back.

2017 Kentucky Derby: Where to Watch, Race Time, Post Positions

Leave a comment
By Matt LupicaMay 4, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

Wondering where, when and how to watch the 143rd Kentucky Derby? You can find where to watch the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and pre-race coverage as well as post positions below.

NBCSN kicks off its Kentucky Derby coverage Thursday at 4pm ET with two hours of original programming. The network will air a total of 21 races, including nine this Saturday. Among those races, the Kentucky Oaks will air tomorrow, live from Churchill Downs, on NBCSN. This year’s Oaks race doesn’t have a heavy favorite, but Farrell, Abel Tasman, Miss Sky Warrior, Paradise Woods, and Salty are among the names to watch.

On Saturday, coverage will start on NBCSN at 12pm ET before being thrown over to NBC at 2:30pm ET. The broadcast on NBC will feature angles from more than 50 cameras,  interviews from Bob Costas, a guest appearance from professional golfer Jason Day, and more. Meanwhile, those who tune in either on NBCsports.com or who stream from their phone, tablet, or connected TV device via the NBC Sports app will be able to watch the race through a mosaic view of four different camera angles at once.

Kentucky Derby Schedule

Thursday – May 4

Kentucky Derby Access – 4 PM ET on NBCSN

Friday – May 5

Kentucky Oaks – 12 PM ET on NBCSN
Watch Kentucky Oaks Live

Saturday – May 6

Kentucky Derby Prep – 12 PM ET on NBCSN

Kentucky Derby – 2:30 PM ET on NBC
Watch Kentucky Derby Live

 

Po. Horse Jockey Trainer
1 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steve Asmussen
2 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor
3 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill Mike Maker
4 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steve Asmussen
5 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher
6 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark Casse
7 Girvin Mike Smith Joe Sharp
8 Hence Florent Geroux Steve Asmussen
9 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill
10 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano
11 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer
12 Sonneteer Kent Desormeaux Keith Desormeaux
13 J Boys Echo Luis Saez Dale Romans
14 Classic Empire Julien Leparoux Mark Casse
15 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes
16 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher
17 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion
18 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs
19 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad Brown
20 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher

Find more Triple Crown information and content here

 

 