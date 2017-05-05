Lukas Postlberger wins opening Giro stage in dream debut

OLBIA, Sardinia — Lukas Postlberger had a dream Grand Tour debut as the Austrian surprisingly won the opening stage of the 100th Giro d’Italia to claim the pink jersey on Friday.
Victory was expected to go to one of the top sprinters, but Postlberger, a leadout man, hit the front with two kilometers to go in support of Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Sam Bennett, and when a gap opened behind him he simply kept on going.
Caleb Ewan won the bunch sprint for second place followed by Andre Greipel at the end of the 206-kilometer (128-mile) leg along the northern coast of Sardinia, from Alghero to Olbia.
There are two more stages in Sardinia. The second leg on Saturday is a hilly 208-kilometer (129-mile) leg from Olbia to Tortoli.
The Giro ends on May 28.
ALGHERO, Italy — Two riders from the Italian team Bardiani CSF have been kicked out of the Giro d’Italia on the eve of their nation’s biggest race after testing positive in an out-of-competition doping test.
The UCI, the sport’s governing body, said Thursday that Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi returned positive tests for growth hormone-releasing peptides in samples collected last week.
The riders have the right to have their B samples tested but have been provisionally suspended from competition. That means neither will be at the Giro’s start line Friday on the island of Sardinia.
Bardiani CSF also faces a suspension because both riders are from the pro continental team.
Italian cyclist Gianni Moscon was suspended by his Sky team for six weeks after he racially abused another rider last week during the Tour of Romandie.
Moscon was also given a formal written warning and told to attend a diversity awareness course, following a disciplinary hearing, Sky said in a statement on Monday.
Moscon racially abused FDJ’s Kevin Reza after the third stage on Friday. Sky said Moscon apologized to Reza after the stage, and the following morning to him and his team, and the apology was accepted.
Sky did not withdraw Moscon from the race, which ended on Sunday, after talking with FDJ.
“Gianni recognizes that his behavior was wrong and how seriously Team Sky take this kind of incident,” Sky said.