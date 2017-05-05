Getty Images

Djokovic splits up with his longtime coach Vajda

Associated PressMay 5, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic has split with his longtime coach Marian Vajda and two other team members, saying he wants to find “the winning spark on the court again.”

Djokovic said on his website on Friday that he “mutually agreed” with Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic to end their “successful and long term partnership” two weeks ago after the Monte Carlo Masters, where he lost in quarterfinals.

“It was not an easy decision, but we all felt that we need a change,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic lost his No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray last year after a slump in form following his French Open triumph.

He lost in the third round at Wimbledon, his earliest defeat in a Grand Slam in seven years, the first round at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, reached the final of the U.S. Open, and lost early again at the Australian Open. He finished 2016 at No. 2, his current ranking.

Vajda started working with Djokovic in 2006, and the last three seasons together with Boris Becker, who quit last year.

“We arrived to the point where we all realized we need new energy in the team,” Vajda said on the website. “Novak can do so much more and I am sure he will.”

Djokovic said he believes this “shock therapy” will help him achieve better results.

“I want to continue raising the level of my game and stamina and this is a continuous process,” Djokovic said. “I enjoy this journey, it feels like I am starting something new again.”

Djokovic said he was thinking of hiring a new coach, but did not want to rush it.

“I will be on the tour alone for a while with the support of my family and management,” he said.

Zeballos beats Kohlschreiber at BMW Open


Associated PressMay 4, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

MUNICH — Defending champion Philipp Kohlschreiber was eliminated from the BMW Open on Thursday, losing to Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the second round.

Kohlschreiber, who had been going for an unprecedented fourth title at the clay-court tournament, failed to convert any of his three break points.

Zeballos, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the semifinals in Barcelona last week, will face either Guido Pella or fourth-seeded Fabio Fognini in the quarterfinals.

Sharapova to learn Wimbledon wild card fate on June 20


Associated PressMay 3, 2017, 11:16 PM EDT

LONDON — Maria Sharapova may have to wait until June 20 to see if she will be welcomed back to this year’s tournament at Wimbledon.

Sharapova, the 2004 champion at the All England Club, returned to the WTA Tour last week after serving a 15-month ban for doping and reached the semifinals in Stuttgart, leaving her ranked No. 262.

Sharapova is set to play two more tournaments, in Madrid and Rome, before the deadline for direct entry to Wimbledon qualifying. Deep runs at those events could earn her enough points to make the main draw, while she will also find out on May 16 if she gets a wild card for the French Open.

Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis said Wednesday there will be a meeting of the tournament’s tennis sub-committee on June 20, when it will be clear which players have been accepted into the main draw. Wimbledon begins July 3, its latest start since 1895.

Andy Murray, the world’s top-ranked men’s player, said he expects Sharapova to be granted a wild card if she needs one.

“But I’m sure they are hoping they don’t have to make the decision,” Murray said Tuesday at the launch of the Queen’s Club tournament, a warm-up event for Wimbledon. “There’s a good chance that she can get in by right, which I’m sure is what she’s hoping for and that’s what Wimbledon would be hoping for.”

Lewis said qualifying at nearby Roehampton would be a ticketed event for the first time, and that action on one of the courts will be broadcast live. He said this was not linked to the possible appearance of Sharapova, but because of the upsurge in interest in qualifying matches.

Also, All England Club chairman Philip Brook said two-time Wimbledon finalist Ilie Nastase will not be invited to the Royal Box on Centre Court.

The 70-year-old Romanian has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation following his comments about the skin color of the baby that Serena Williams is expecting and his foul-mouthed outbursts during a recent Fed Cup match between Romania and Britain.

“What he did, we have to say, his actions were not very good and we condemn them,” Brook said.

There will be a 12.5 percent increase in total prize money, up to 31.6 million pounds ($40.80 million).

The winners of the singles titles will each win 2.2 million pounds ($2.85 million), a 10 percent increase from 2016.

First-round losers will receive 35,000 pounds ($45,000), a 16.7 percent increase from 2016, as Wimbledon officials say they are placing a greater emphasis on helping lower-ranked players.