Two Italian riders nabbed for doping on eve of Giro d’Italia

ALGHERO, Italy — Two riders from the Italian team Bardiani CSF have been kicked out of the Giro d’Italia on the eve of their nation’s biggest race after testing positive in an out-of-competition doping test.
The UCI, the sport’s governing body, said Thursday that Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi returned positive tests for growth hormone-releasing peptides in samples collected last week.
The riders have the right to have their B samples tested but have been provisionally suspended from competition. That means neither will be at the Giro’s start line Friday on the island of Sardinia.
Bardiani CSF also faces a suspension because both riders are from the pro continental team.
Italian cyclist Gianni Moscon was suspended by his Sky team for six weeks after he racially abused another rider last week during the Tour of Romandie.
Moscon was also given a formal written warning and told to attend a diversity awareness course, following a disciplinary hearing, Sky said in a statement on Monday.
Moscon racially abused FDJ’s Kevin Reza after the third stage on Friday. Sky said Moscon apologized to Reza after the stage, and the following morning to him and his team, and the apology was accepted.
Sky did not withdraw Moscon from the race, which ended on Sunday, after talking with FDJ.
“Gianni recognizes that his behavior was wrong and how seriously Team Sky take this kind of incident,” Sky said.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Richie Porte won the six-day Tour of Romandie with a strong ride in the final time-trial stage on Sunday.
Setting off 19 seconds behind overnight leader Simon Yates, Australia’s Porte posted the second-fastest time over 18 kilometers (11 miles) of cobbles and roads in Lausanne to have a 21-second overall winning margin.
Britain’s Yates hung on as overall runner-up, five seconds ahead of Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who won the time trial.
Roglic clocked 24 minutes, 58 seconds and was eight seconds ahead of Porte. Tejay van Garderen of the United States was third fastest, trailing Roglic by 34 seconds.
Porte added the Romandie title to his Tour Down Under victory on home roads in January.
Two-time Romandie winner Chris Froome of Britain was ninth fastest Sunday and 33rd overall.