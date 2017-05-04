Two Italian riders nabbed for doping on eve of Giro d’Italia

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ALGHERO, Italy — Two riders from the Italian team Bardiani CSF have been kicked out of the Giro d’Italia on the eve of their nation’s biggest race after testing positive in an out-of-competition doping test.

The UCI, the sport’s governing body, said Thursday that Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi returned positive tests for growth hormone-releasing peptides in samples collected last week.

The riders have the right to have their B samples tested but have been provisionally suspended from competition. That means neither will be at the Giro’s start line Friday on the island of Sardinia.

Bardiani CSF also faces a suspension because both riders are from the pro continental team.