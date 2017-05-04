2017 Kentucky Derby: Where to Watch, Race Time, Post Positions

Wondering where, when and how to watch the 143rd Kentucky Derby? You can find where to watch the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and pre-race coverage as well as post positions below.
NBCSN kicks off its Kentucky Derby coverage Thursday at 4pm ET with two hours of original programming. The network will air a total of 21 races, including nine this Saturday. Among those races, the Kentucky Oaks will air tomorrow, live from Churchill Downs, on NBCSN. This year’s Oaks race doesn’t have a heavy favorite, but Farrell, Abel Tasman, Miss Sky Warrior, Paradise Woods, and Salty are among the names to watch.
On Saturday, coverage will start on NBCSN at 12pm ET before being thrown over to NBC at 2:30pm ET. The broadcast on NBC will feature angles from more than 50 cameras, interviews from Bob Costas, a guest appearance from professional golfer Jason Day, and more. Meanwhile, those who tune in either on NBCsports.com or who stream from their phone, tablet, or connected TV device via the NBC Sports app will be able to watch the race through a mosaic view of four different camera angles at once.
Kentucky Derby Schedule
Thursday – May 4
Kentucky Derby Access – 4 PM ET on NBCSN
Friday – May 5
Kentucky Oaks – 12 PM ET on NBCSN
Watch Kentucky Oaks Live
Saturday – May 6
Kentucky Derby Prep – 12 PM ET on NBCSN
Kentucky Derby – 2:30 PM ET on NBC
Watch Kentucky Derby Live
|Po.
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|1
|Lookin At Lee
|Corey Lanerie
|Steve Asmussen
|2
|Thunder Snow
|Christophe Soumillon
|Saeed bin Suroor
|3
|Fast and Accurate
|Channing Hill
|Mike Maker
|4
|Untrapped
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|Steve Asmussen
|5
|Always Dreaming
|John Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|6
|State of Honor
|Jose Lezcano
|Mark Casse
|7
|Girvin
|Mike Smith
|Joe Sharp
|8
|Hence
|Florent Geroux
|Steve Asmussen
|9
|Irap
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug O’Neill
|10
|Gunnevera
|Javier Castellano
|Antonio Sano
|11
|Battle of Midway
|Flavien Prat
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12
|Sonneteer
|Kent Desormeaux
|Keith Desormeaux
|13
|J Boys Echo
|Luis Saez
|Dale Romans
|14
|Classic Empire
|Julien Leparoux
|Mark Casse
|15
|McCraken
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|Ian Wilkes
|16
|Tapwrit
|Jose Ortiz
|Todd Pletcher
|17
|Irish War Cry
|Rajiv Maragh
|Graham Motion
|18
|Gormley
|Victor Espinoza
|John Shirreffs
|19
|Practical Joke
|Joel Rosario
|Chad Brown
|20
|Patch
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Todd Pletcher
