2017 Kentucky Derby: Where to Watch, Race Time, Post Positions

By Matt LupicaMay 4, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

Wondering where, when and how to watch the 143rd Kentucky Derby? You can find where to watch the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and pre-race coverage as well as post positions below.

NBCSN kicks off its Kentucky Derby coverage Thursday at 4pm ET with two hours of original programming. The network will air a total of 21 races, including nine this Saturday. Among those races, the Kentucky Oaks will air tomorrow, live from Churchill Downs, on NBCSN. This year’s Oaks race doesn’t have a heavy favorite, but Farrell, Abel Tasman, Miss Sky Warrior, Paradise Woods, and Salty are among the names to watch.

On Saturday, coverage will start on NBCSN at 12pm ET before being thrown over to NBC at 2:30pm ET. The broadcast on NBC will feature angles from more than 50 cameras,  interviews from Bob Costas, a guest appearance from professional golfer Jason Day, and more. Meanwhile, those who tune in either on NBCsports.com or who stream from their phone, tablet, or connected TV device via the NBC Sports app will be able to watch the race through a mosaic view of four different camera angles at once.

Kentucky Derby Schedule

Thursday – May 4

Kentucky Derby Access – 4 PM ET on NBCSN

Friday – May 5

Kentucky Oaks – 12 PM ET on NBCSN
Saturday – May 6

Kentucky Derby Prep – 12 PM ET on NBCSN

Kentucky Derby – 2:30 PM ET on NBC
Po. Horse Jockey Trainer
1 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steve Asmussen
2 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor
3 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill Mike Maker
4 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steve Asmussen
5 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher
6 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark Casse
7 Girvin Mike Smith Joe Sharp
8 Hence Florent Geroux Steve Asmussen
9 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill
10 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano
11 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer
12 Sonneteer Kent Desormeaux Keith Desormeaux
13 J Boys Echo Luis Saez Dale Romans
14 Classic Empire Julien Leparoux Mark Casse
15 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes
16 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher
17 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion
18 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs
19 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad Brown
20 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher

Winless Sonneteer bucks odds and history in Kentucky Derby

Associated PressMay 4, 2017, 10:06 AM EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Sonneteer bucks long odds, and a lot of history, when he tries to post his first win in the toughest possible spot for a 3-year-old: the Kentucky Derby.

The colt is 0 for 10 coming in as a 50-1 outsider for the 1 \ mile race on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

The last Derby maiden winner was Brokers Tip in 1933.

It’s a repeat trip to the Derby for the brothers Desormeaux: trainer Keith and Hall of Fame jockey Kent. Last year, they ran second with Exaggerator, who captured the Preakness two weeks later.

Sonneteer arrives with a much thinner resume than Exaggerator, the Santa Anita Derby winner in his final prep before heading to Kentucky.

The winless colt is a closer fated to drop far behind the early Derby pace. Some of his past rallies have been mildly effective, carrying him to a second-place finish in the Rebel Stakes and a fourth-place effort in the Arkansas Derby.

“It is good,” Kent Desormeaux, a three-time Derby winner, said of drawing the 12th post. “He is just going to drop out to the back anyway.”

All eyes will be on a 1-eyed colt named Patch at Derby

Associated PressMay 4, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) His name is Patch, a horse with one eye, and he’ll be running in the Kentucky Derby. How he lost the eye is a mystery.

“No one really knows,” trainer Todd Pletcher said.

Pletcher has two other horses going in the first leg of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs – Always Dreaming and Tapwrit. But if Patch comes up big, he’ll be the first Derby winner with one eye.

As it turns out, Patch is not the first visually impaired colt to run for Pletcher at the Derby. In 2004, Pollard’s Vision finished 17th. Pollard’s Vision had sight in only one eye when Pletcher purchased him as a 2-year-old. It didn’t prevent him from becoming a multiple stakes winner of more than $1.4 million.

Patch has adjusted to a limited field of vision. But the circumstances surrounding his condition are murky.

“We came in one morning and his eye was a little bit swollen, and he was tearing heavily,” Pletcher said.

There was no evidence of additional trauma, suggesting the colt had fallen or run into an object. Aggressive treatment failed and the eye was removed.

“Everyone is stumped as to exactly what happened,” Pletcher said.

Once Patch recovered, Pletcher wondered how he would respond. The horse had already started training. It was never an issue.

“We thought there might be a period where he needed to adjust, that he would carry himself a little differently,” Pletcher said. “Actually, he showed no ill effects from it at all.”

Patch has one win in three starts. He earned his way into this race with a second-place finish in the Louisiana Derby.

Patch figures to be a long shot Saturday, but already he has a following among racing fans and on social media.

“I kind of anticipated Patch would become pretty popular,” Pletcher said. “It’s an intriguing story and he’s a really, really cool horse to be around. He’s very laid back, very professional, very straightforward to train.”