Getty Images

Top seed Karolina Pliskova knocked out of Prague Open

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 1, 2017, 3:24 PM EDT

PRAGUE (AP) Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was eliminated from the Prague Open on Monday, losing to unseeded Camila Giorgi 7-6 (6), 6-2 in the first round.

It was the first victory for the 90th-ranked Italian over the world No. 3 in four matchups, and a blow to Czech chances in their home event.

It was the earliest loss for Pliskova, the U.S. Open finalist, since June.

Giorgi will next face Qiang Wang of China, who defeated Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Also, wild card Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic beat Carina Witthoeft of Germany 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2, and Oceane Dodin of France advance by topping Annika Beck of Germany 7-5, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem to win 10th title in Barcelona Open

AP Photo
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 30, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1 to win his 10th Barcelona Open title on Sunday.

It was the second consecutive week that Nadal had won a tournament for the 10th time. He had become the first men’s tennis player in the Open era to win the same title 10 times at the Monte Carlo Masters last Sunday.

“It means a lot to me to win 10 titles here in Barcelona as well,” Nadal said. “To win in Barcelona and Monte Carlo gives me a dream start to the clay season.”

It was Nadal’s second title of the season and 71st of his career. The fifth-ranked Spaniard had lost his previous three finals, including to Roger Federer in the Australian Open.

Next month he will try to win a 10th French Open title. The last of his 14 Grand Slams was three years ago in Roland Garros.

Nadal broke the ninth-ranked Austrian late in the first set and early in the second, then cruised to close out the match for his 51st career title on clay. He saved the only break point he conceded to Thiem at the “Rafa Nadal” center court. He was only broken twice in 47 service games throughout the week.

“It was vital for me to win the first set,” Nadal said. “It was difficult. I had a few more chances than him, but it was very even.”

The 30-year-old Nadal has won 10 consecutive matches and is 21-1 in his past 22 sets.

Thiem, who had upset top-ranked Andy Murray in the semifinals on Saturday, was trying to win his second title of the season. He won in Rio de Janeiro in February.

Nadal won five straight titles in Barcelona from 2005-09, then three consecutive from 2011-13, and now two in a row in 2016 and this year. He has a 10-0 record in finals in Barcelona, losing only one set.

Nadal improved to 53-3 at the ATP World Tour 500 event.

Andy Murray losses to Thiem in Barcelona Open semifinals

AP Photo
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 29, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain — World No. 1 Andy Murray lost to Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the Barcelona Open semifinals on Saturday.

Murray’s defeat came a week after he exited the third round at Monte Carlo. That loss prompted Murray to enter Barcelona to whip up some form for the French Open following a right elbow injury.

Nine-time winner Rafael Nadal played Horacio Zeballaos of Argentina in the other semifinal later Saturday.

Thiem started strong, breaking Murray’s first two service games before adding a third break en route to taking the first set.

The ninth-ranked Thiem had a break point in the second set, but Murray held serve and broke him back to even the match at a set apiece.

Murray was again in trouble at 4-2 down in the decisive set, and folded when he failed to successfully return Thiem’s deep lob on match point.

It was Thiem’s first win in three meetings against Murray.