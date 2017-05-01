Team Sky suspends Moscon six weeks for racial abuse

Italian cyclist Gianni Moscon was suspended by his Sky team for six weeks after he racially abused another rider last week during the Tour of Romandie.
Moscon was also given a formal written warning and told to attend a diversity awareness course, following a disciplinary hearing, Sky said in a statement on Monday.
Moscon racially abused FDJ’s Kevin Reza after the third stage on Friday. Sky said Moscon apologized to Reza after the stage, and the following morning to him and his team, and the apology was accepted.
Sky did not withdraw Moscon from the race, which ended on Sunday, after talking with FDJ.
“Gianni recognizes that his behavior was wrong and how seriously Team Sky take this kind of incident,” Sky said.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Richie Porte won the six-day Tour of Romandie with a strong ride in the final time-trial stage on Sunday.
Setting off 19 seconds behind overnight leader Simon Yates, Australia’s Porte posted the second-fastest time over 18 kilometers (11 miles) of cobbles and roads in Lausanne to have a 21-second overall winning margin.
Britain’s Yates hung on as overall runner-up, five seconds ahead of Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who won the time trial.
Roglic clocked 24 minutes, 58 seconds and was eight seconds ahead of Porte. Tejay van Garderen of the United States was third fastest, trailing Roglic by 34 seconds.
Porte added the Romandie title to his Tour Down Under victory on home roads in January.
Two-time Romandie winner Chris Froome of Britain was ninth fastest Sunday and 33rd overall.
LEYSIN, Switzerland — Simon Yates outlasted Richie Porte to win the Tour de Romandie’s main mountain stage and earn the leader’s yellow jersey on Saturday.
Britain’s Yates easily held off Australian Porte as both clocked the same time for the 163-kilometer (101-mile) trek to Leysin ski station.
Yates, riding for the Orica-Scott team, took a 19-second lead on Porte to start Sunday’s 18-kilometer (11-mile) time trial to Lausanne that ends the six-day race.
Emanual Buchmann of Germany placed third, 20 seconds back, and was third overall, trailing Yates by 38 seconds.
Fabio Felline of Italy fell to fourth overall, 44 seconds back, after holding the lead since Tuesday.
Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome dropped from the main group five kilometers (three miles) from the finish and lost more than one minute to Yates.