Yates edges Porte in mountains to lead Tour of Romandie

LEYSIN, Switzerland — Simon Yates outlasted Richie Porte to win the Tour de Romandie’s main mountain stage and earn the leader’s yellow jersey on Saturday.
Britain’s Yates easily held off Australian Porte as both clocked the same time for the 163-kilometer (101-mile) trek to Leysin ski station.
Yates, riding for the Orica-Scott team, took a 19-second lead on Porte to start Sunday’s 18-kilometer (11-mile) time trial to Lausanne that ends the six-day race.
Emanual Buchmann of Germany placed third, 20 seconds back, and was third overall, trailing Yates by 38 seconds.
Fabio Felline of Italy fell to fourth overall, 44 seconds back, after holding the lead since Tuesday.
Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome dropped from the main group five kilometers (three miles) from the finish and lost more than one minute to Yates.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Promising cyclist Chad Young died from injuries sustained during a high-speed crash at the Tour of Gila, the first American rider to die in a prominent North American stage race in nearly two decades. Young was 21.
His team, Axeon Hagens Berman, said Young died late Friday in Tucson, Arizona.
The team said he was involved in a crash last Sunday during the queen stage of the New Mexico race. Medics were on the scene within minutes and Young was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson, where he was initially listed in stable condition.
Young was downgraded to critical on Tuesday when the extent of his head injuries became clear.
The last American rider to die from injuries sustained in a major North American competition was Nicole Reinhart, who crashed during a race in 2000 in Arlington, Massachusetts.
Collegiate rider Randall Fox was killed last year during a race near Seattle.
PAYERNE, Switzerland — Elia Viviani earned his biggest victory since taking Olympic gold on the track last year, winning a stage at the Tour of Romandie on Friday.
Viviani led an Italian 1-2 finish ahead of Sonny Colbrelli after a 187-kilometer (116-mile) ride. Michael Schwarzmann of Germany was third.
Another Italian, Fabio Felline, retained the overall lead for a third straight day as the top of the standings were unchanged. That could change Saturday in the mountains on a 163-kilometer (101-mile) trek to the ski resort of Leysin.
The six-day Romandie race ends Sunday with an individual time trial to Lausanne.
Viviani’s victory for Team Sky, in rare sunshine this week, was his first individual success since the omnium event at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.