American cyclist Chad Young dies from injuries sustained in crash

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

TUCSON, Ariz. — Promising cyclist Chad Young died from injuries sustained during a high-speed crash at the Tour of Gila, the first American rider to die in a prominent North American stage race in nearly two decades. Young was 21.

His team, Axeon Hagens Berman, said Young died late Friday in Tucson, Arizona.

The team said he was involved in a crash last Sunday during the queen stage of the New Mexico race. Medics were on the scene within minutes and Young was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson, where he was initially listed in stable condition.

Young was downgraded to critical on Tuesday when the extent of his head injuries became clear.

The last American rider to die from injuries sustained in a major North American competition was Nicole Reinhart, who crashed during a race in 2000 in Arlington, Massachusetts.

Collegiate rider Randall Fox was killed last year during a race near Seattle.