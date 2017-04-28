Viviani sprints to Romandie stage win; Felline retains lead

PAYERNE, Switzerland — Elia Viviani earned his biggest victory since taking Olympic gold on the track last year, winning a stage at the Tour of Romandie on Friday.
Viviani led an Italian 1-2 finish ahead of Sonny Colbrelli after a 187-kilometer (116-mile) ride. Michael Schwarzmann of Germany was third.
Another Italian, Fabio Felline, retained the overall lead for a third straight day as the top of the standings were unchanged. That could change Saturday in the mountains on a 163-kilometer (101-mile) trek to the ski resort of Leysin.
The six-day Romandie race ends Sunday with an individual time trial to Lausanne.
Viviani’s victory for Team Sky, in rare sunshine this week, was his first individual success since the omnium event at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
TUCSON, Ariz. — American cyclist Chad Young has a severe head injury following a crash at the Tour of the Gila, and his Axeon Hagens Berman team said late Thursday he is not expected to recover.
The 21-year-old Young crashed along with teammate Edward Anderson on a high-speed descent during the final stage Sunday. He was taken by helicopter from New Mexico to a hospital in Arizona, where he was initially listed in stable condition with severe facial lacerations.
On Tuesday, Young’s team announced that he was in critical condition.
The last American cyclist to die from injuries sustained in a prominent North American bike race was Nicole Reinhart, who crashed during a race in 2000 in Arlington, Massachusetts. Collegiate rider Randall Fox was killed last year during a race near Seattle.
CHAMPERY, Switzerland — Stefan Kueng won a shortened Tour of Romandie stage Thursday that started on snow-lined roads, ended in chilling rain and left the top of the overall standings unchanged.
The Swiss rider outlasted Andriy Grivko of Ukraine in a two-man sprint more than 3-1/2 hours after racers left Aigle instead of the planned start at Champery ski station.
Organizers cut about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the route to “protect the peleton from unnecessary risks” in snow and cold temperatures.
Third-place Sonny Colbrelli of Italy won the bunch sprint 20 seconds behind the leaders.
Fabio Felline of Italy finished safely in sixth to retain his overall lead in the six-day race, which finishes Sunday.
The 23-year-old Kueng also won a stage in cold and rain in the 2015 Tour of Romandie, and is seen as a contender to inherit the now-retired Fabian Cancellara’s status as the Swiss cycling star.
Friday’s stage is a 187-kilometer (116-mile) ride starting and finishing in Payerne.