Viviani sprints to Romandie stage win; Felline retains lead

PAYERNE, Switzerland — Elia Viviani earned his biggest victory since taking Olympic gold on the track last year, winning a stage at the Tour of Romandie on Friday.

Viviani led an Italian 1-2 finish ahead of Sonny Colbrelli after a 187-kilometer (116-mile) ride. Michael Schwarzmann of Germany was third.

Another Italian, Fabio Felline, retained the overall lead for a third straight day as the top of the standings were unchanged. That could change Saturday in the mountains on a 163-kilometer (101-mile) trek to the ski resort of Leysin.

The six-day Romandie race ends Sunday with an individual time trial to Lausanne.

Viviani’s victory for Team Sky, in rare sunshine this week, was his first individual success since the omnium event at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.