Getty Images

Maria Sharapova wins again, reaches Porsche GP semifinals

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 28, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Maria Sharapova advanced to the semifinals of the Porsche Grand Prix by beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 6-4 Friday.

In her third match following a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova converted five of her six break points.

The Russian, who tested positive for meldonium at last year’s Australian Open, will next face either Kristina Mladenovic or Carla Suarez Navarro.

Kontaveit had only five unforced errors in the first set, but Sharapova broke for a 4-3 lead and won the next two games. The Russian broke early in the second set, too, and then again for a 4-2 lead.

Sharapova finished the match with four aces to raise her total for the tournament to 24.

The five-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 entered the Stuttgart event on a wild card after losing her ranking because of the suspension, which had been reduced on appeal.

Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray reach Barcelona Open quarterfinals

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 27, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain — Defending champion Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open while Andy Murray struggled to join him on Thursday.

Murray had his hands full getting past Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-4.

Nadal converted a break point in each set to secure his seventh straight clay-court victory.

“It wasn’t a day where I took a lot of free points because the court was very heavy. But I was serving well, at a good speed, and changing directions well,” Nadal said. “I had the chance to hit my forehand after my serve and take control of the rallies.”

Nadal, a nine-time champion in Barcelona, will next face qualifier Hyeon Chung of South Korea, who defeated eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-1, 6-4.

The fifth-ranked Nadal is coming off his 10th title at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The top-ranked Murray took nearly two hours to close out the 40th-ranked Lopez.

“I didn’t feel so good at the start, but I played good tennis in some of the important moments,” Murray said.

Murray will play the quarterfinal against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who defeated fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Ramos-Vinolas eliminated Murray in the third round in Monte Carlo despite trailing 4-0 in the deciding set.

Murray was originally going to skip the Barcelona Open but decided to play after that loss to Ramos-Vinolas. He is looking to regain his form going into the French Open following a right elbow injury that kept him out of action earlier this year.

Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated fifth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4 to play the quarterfinal against Horacio Zeballos of Argentina, who topped Benoit Paire of France 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

“I feel amazing,” the 20-year-old Khachanov said. “It’s the biggest win of my career.”

In other third-round matches, fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria defeated Daniel Evans of Britain 7-6 (5), 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against lucky loser Yuichi Sugita of Japan, who beat seventh-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

“It was my best win. It’s unbelievable,” said the 91st-ranked Sugita, who entered the main draw only after countryman Kei Nishikori withdrew with a right wrist injury. “This was very important for my life.”

Sugita is the first lucky loser to reach an ATP quarterfinal since Lucas Pouille reached the final four last year in Rome.

Sharapova gets lukewarm welcome after doping ban

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 26, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Maria Sharapova was given a lukewarm welcome by 4,500 spectators upon her return to professional tennis on Wednesday after a 15-month doping ban.

After receiving a polite applause and some whistling when she entered the sold-out arena, the five-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 is playing Roberta Vinci in an opening-round match at the Porsche Grand Prix.

It’s the Russian’s first match since losing to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Australian Open, and her first match on clay in nearly two years.

Last year, Sharapova tested positive for the banned substance meldonium. She had her initial two-year ban reduced to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled that the Russian bore “less than significant fault” in the case and that she could not “be considered to be an intentional doper.”

Sharapova had been taking meldonium for many years, but overlooked an announcement by the World Anti-Doping Agency that it added the drug to its banned list on Jan. 1, 2016.

Due to the suspension, Sharapova lost her ranking. But the three-time winner from 2012-14 was given direct entrance to the main draw of the Stuttgart event. Organizers in Madrid and Rome followed the example and handed her a wild card for their events in May as well.

Several players, including Vinci, have criticized the invitation for a player who has been caught doping.

Earlier Wednesday, Sharapova completed a one-hour training session on an empty center court. Because her suspension ended only at midnight, she had not been allowed to use official tournament facilities before, forcing her to visit a local tennis club in Stuttgart for training since last weekend.