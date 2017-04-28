Celtics, Hawks, Jazz set as favorites for Friday’s NBA playoff slate

OddsSharkApr 28, 2017, 12:38 AM EDT

The Boston Celtics and Isaiah Thomas fare well as a favorite against the Chicago Bulls, plus they’re fully staffed going into a potential clinching Game 6 on Friday.

The visiting Celtics are listed as two-point betting favorites against the Bulls with a 204-point total for Friday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Celtics are 10-4 straight-up and 9-5 against the spread in their last 14 games against the Bulls where they were favored.

Boston is 3-7 SU and 4-6 ATS over its last 10 road games against the Bulls, but sticking to the present tense, Chicago is compromised in the point-guard matchup with Rajon Rondo (fractured right thumb) almost certain not to play.

The Celtics, who are 7-4 SU and 7-3-1 ATS in road games this season against Central Division teams, have improved their ball movement over the run of the series, showing why they earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. That’s enabled Boston to have a three-pronged attack with Thomas, SG Avery Bradley and C Al Horford (who had a game-high nine assists in Game 5).

The Celtics won Game 5 by 11 points even while shooting only 22.5 percent on three-pointers.

The Bulls, who are 7-3 SU and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games against the Celtics, will need better three-point shooting than they have had for most of the series. Boston’s defense has made SF Jimmy Butler and PG Dwyane Wade earn everything they get. Chicago, which will start backup Isaiah Canaan in Rondo’s place, has had the edge in rebounding during the series.

The total has gone under in eight of Boston’s last 10 games when it was favored on the road; it has also gone under in nine of Chicago’s last 10 games as a home underdog, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Elsewhere, trailing 3-2 in their series the Atlanta Hawks are listed as three-point favorites against the Washington Wizards with a 210-point total. While PG John Wall almost always helps Washington hang around in games, they are just 2-9 SU and 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as a road underdog. Bradley Beal has also given Washington a big edge in the shooting guard matchup against Atlanta’s Tim Hardaway Jr.

Over the last two seasons, PF Paul Millsap and the Hawks are 11-1 SU and 9-3 ATS in home games in April. With the backcourt leadership from PG Dennis Schroder, Atlanta has a good chance to stay alive.

The total has gone over in six of Washington’s last 10 road games against Atlanta, with one push. The total has gone under in seven of Atlanta’s last 10 games as a home favorite.

And in NBA history, when a series is tied 2-2 the Game 5 winner wins the series 85 percent of the time. The Utah Jazz, who are listed as 5.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 192.5-point total, could add to that historic trend at home on Friday.

The Clippers aren’t necessarily DOA without Blake Griffin (toe), whose starting spot could be filled by Paul Pierce, as they are 9-8 ATS as a road underdog this season. But PG Chris Paul will probably need an extraordinary night to give the Clippers a chance.

The Jazz, who have C Rudy Gobert closing down the lane, are 9-1 SU and 7-1-2 ATS in their last 10 home games where they were favored by six or fewer points. Utah had six double-figure scorers in Game 5, as veterans Boris Diaw, Joe Johnson and George Hill soothed any jangled nerves in the team’s ranks.

The total has gone over in six of the Clippers’ last eight road games. The total has gone over in seven of the Jazz’s last nine home games.

Spurs, Bucks betting favorites for NBA Game 6 matchups on Thursday

OddsSharkApr 27, 2017, 8:26 AM EDT

If it’s true that depth wins out the longer a playoff series lasts, then the San Antonio Spurs are due to break the home-team trend in their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

With a chance to clinch in Game 6 on Thursday, the Spurs are listed as four-point betting favorites with a 190-point total against the host Grizzlies at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

However, star guard Mike Conley and the Grizzlies are 4-0 straight-up and 4-0 against the spread in their four home games against the Spurs this season, including two during this series. Moreover, the home team has won all nine games between the Western Conference teams.

San Antonio, which is 5-5 SU and 3-7 ATS in its last 10 playoff games when it was favored on the road, can trust that standout forward Kawhi Leonard will be a handful for Memphis defenders. Despite all the attention paid to him, Leonard still shot a respectable 48 per cent during the two games this series in Memphis.

The Spurs can also count on having one of the most diverse offenses and deepest benches in the NBA, with the likes of SG Patty Mills providing scoring when it’s needed.

Memphis, which is 10-6 SU and 10-6 ATS as a home underdog this season, will try to re-ignite its transition game and re-establish Zach Randolph as a post scorer after he was a non-factor in their Game 5 road defeat. The Grizzles were the NBA’s seventh-best defensive team, but have had trouble keeping San Antonio from generating three-point looks, allowing the Spurs to shoot 42 per cent from downtown.

The total has gone over in eight of the Spurs’ last 10 road games in April, according to the OddsShark NBA Database. The total has gone over in the Grizzles’ last seven home games where they were the underdog.

Also on Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, who also host a must-win Game 6, are listed as 1.5-point favorites against the Toronto Raptors with a 195-point total.

Milwaukee, which is just 2-7 in its last nine home games against Toronto, must develop a scoring threat other than the ‘Greek Freak,’ but SG Khris Middleton (illness) has been ineffective (7-of-21 shooting) in the past two games.

Toronto has trailed twice in the series, but increased physical play and the switch to a three-guard lineup with Norman Powell replacing C Jonas Valanciunas has helped them turn the series around. The Raptors, who are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine road games, expect to have a healthy Kyle Lowry running their offense. Lowry soldiered through Game 5 with back stiffness.

The total has gone under in 11 of the Raptors’ last 15 games against the Bucks, including the teams’ last five games in Milwaukee.

Cavaliers, Spurs road betting favorites on Thursday NBA playoff slate

OddsSharkApr 20, 2017, 9:18 AM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers failed to cover in their two playoff-opening wins – and several trends indicate that could continue against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers are listed as 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Pacers with a 211.5-point total, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Since James returned to northeast Ohio in the 2014-15 season, the Cavaliers are just 2-4 straight-up and 1-5 against the spread in six road games against Indiana. Led by scorer extraordinaire Paul George, the Pacers come into the contest with an 8-0 against the spread streak.

The Cavaliers, who might be without point guard J.R. Smith (left hamstring injury), are also just 3-7 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 road games according to the OddsShark NBA Database. That trend is in direct contrast to Indiana being 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Cleveland’s last six road games when they were favored by three or fewer points. The total has gone OVER in seven of Indiana’s last 10 home playoff games, with one push.

After getting covers in each of the series’ first two games on the road, which they split 1-1 SU, the Milwaukee Bucks are listed as 1.5-point favorites at home against the Toronto Raptors with a 196-point total. While Toronto has had difficulty containing Milwaukee’s athletic rookies Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker, the Bucks are just 1-4 ATS in their last five home games.

Toronto is 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in its last seven road games against Milwaukee. The only outright loss was in their last visit, but point guard Kyle Lowry did not play.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of the Raptors’ last 12 road games against the Bucks. The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Bucks’ last 11 games as a home favorite.

And the San Antonio Spurs are listed as 3.5-point favorites against the Memphis Grizzles with a 184.5-point total. The main point of intrigue, especially with such a low total, might be how many fouls are called after Memphis coach David Fizdale went off after Game 2, where the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard shot more free throws than the entire Grizzlies team as San Antonio took a 2-0 series lead.

The Spurs are 9-4 SU and 6-7 ATS in their last 13 games as a road favorite. Since 2012, Memphis is 5-11 SU and 10-6 ATS at home against San Antonio.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of the Spurs’ last 14 road games in April. The total has gone OVER in Memphis’ last five games as an underdog at home.