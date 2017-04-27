Stefan Kueng wins shortened Tour of Romandie stage

CHAMPERY, Switzerland — Stefan Kueng won a shortened Tour of Romandie stage Thursday that started on snow-lined roads, ended in chilling rain and left the top of the overall standings unchanged.
The Swiss rider outlasted Andriy Grivko of Ukraine in a two-man sprint more than 3-1/2 hours after racers left Aigle instead of the planned start at Champery ski station.
Organizers cut about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the route to “protect the peleton from unnecessary risks” in snow and cold temperatures.
Third-place Sonny Colbrelli of Italy won the bunch sprint 20 seconds behind the leaders.
Fabio Felline of Italy finished safely in sixth to retain his overall lead in the six-day race, which finishes Sunday.
The 23-year-old Kueng also won a stage in cold and rain in the 2015 Tour of Romandie, and is seen as a contender to inherit the now-retired Fabian Cancellara’s status as the Swiss cycling star.
Friday’s stage is a 187-kilometer (116-mile) ride starting and finishing in Payerne.
CHAMPERY, Switzerland — Michael Albasini won his seventh career Tour of Romandie stage on Wednesday, and Fabio Felline of Italy retained the overall lead.
The 36-year-old Swiss sprinted through rain and light fog on a mountain road in Champery after a 168-kilometer (105-mile) ride.
Diego Ulissi of Italy was second and Jesus Herrada of Spain was third in the same time as Albasini. Two-time Romandie winner Chris Froome of Britain was fifth.
Albasini has at least one stage win in the six-day Romandie event for four straight years, and used this victory to be ninth in the standings.
Felline, who won Tuesday’s prologue, leads Max Schachmann of Germany by eight seconds. Herrada is in third place.
Thursday’s stage is a rolling 161-kilometer (100-mile) ride to Bulle.
AIGLE, Switzerland — Fabio Felline of Italy won the Tour of Romandie prologue and dedicated his victory to compatriot Michele Scarponi, whose funeral was taking place on Tuesday.
Felline says his best win of the season “is also for Scarponi” – the 2011 Giro d’Italia winner who died Saturday after a collision with a van while training near his home.
On Swiss roads made slick by rain, Felline timed 5 minutes, 57 seconds for a 4.8-kilometer (3-mile) route around the International Cycling Union’s home town.
The Trek-Segafredo rider was two seconds faster than runner-up Alex Dowsett of Britain, and seven seconds ahead of Australian Alex Edmondson.
Two-time Romandie winner Chris Froome of Britain was 29 seconds back in his first race for a month.
The six-day race heads into the mountains Wednesday.