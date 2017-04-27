Spurs, Bucks betting favorites for NBA Game 6 matchups on Thursday

OddsSharkApr 27, 2017, 8:26 AM EDT

If it’s true that depth wins out the longer a playoff series lasts, then the San Antonio Spurs are due to break the home-team trend in their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

With a chance to clinch in Game 6 on Thursday, the Spurs are listed as four-point betting favorites with a 190-point total against the host Grizzlies at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

However, star guard Mike Conley and the Grizzlies are 4-0 straight-up and 4-0 against the spread in their four home games against the Spurs this season, including two during this series. Moreover, the home team has won all nine games between the Western Conference teams.

San Antonio, which is 5-5 SU and 3-7 ATS in its last 10 playoff games when it was favored on the road, can trust that standout forward Kawhi Leonard will be a handful for Memphis defenders. Despite all the attention paid to him, Leonard still shot a respectable 48 per cent during the two games this series in Memphis.

The Spurs can also count on having one of the most diverse offenses and deepest benches in the NBA, with the likes of SG Patty Mills providing scoring when it’s needed.

Memphis, which is 10-6 SU and 10-6 ATS as a home underdog this season, will try to re-ignite its transition game and re-establish Zach Randolph as a post scorer after he was a non-factor in their Game 5 road defeat. The Grizzles were the NBA’s seventh-best defensive team, but have had trouble keeping San Antonio from generating three-point looks, allowing the Spurs to shoot 42 per cent from downtown.

The total has gone over in eight of the Spurs’ last 10 road games in April, according to the OddsShark NBA Database. The total has gone over in the Grizzles’ last seven home games where they were the underdog.

Also on Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, who also host a must-win Game 6, are listed as 1.5-point favorites against the Toronto Raptors with a 195-point total.

Milwaukee, which is just 2-7 in its last nine home games against Toronto, must develop a scoring threat other than the ‘Greek Freak,’ but SG Khris Middleton (illness) has been ineffective (7-of-21 shooting) in the past two games.

Toronto has trailed twice in the series, but increased physical play and the switch to a three-guard lineup with Norman Powell replacing C Jonas Valanciunas has helped them turn the series around. The Raptors, who are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine road games, expect to have a healthy Kyle Lowry running their offense. Lowry soldiered through Game 5 with back stiffness.

The total has gone under in 11 of the Raptors’ last 15 games against the Bucks, including the teams’ last five games in Milwaukee.

Cavaliers, Spurs road betting favorites on Thursday NBA playoff slate

OddsSharkApr 20, 2017, 9:18 AM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers failed to cover in their two playoff-opening wins – and several trends indicate that could continue against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers are listed as 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Pacers with a 211.5-point total, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Since James returned to northeast Ohio in the 2014-15 season, the Cavaliers are just 2-4 straight-up and 1-5 against the spread in six road games against Indiana. Led by scorer extraordinaire Paul George, the Pacers come into the contest with an 8-0 against the spread streak.

The Cavaliers, who might be without point guard J.R. Smith (left hamstring injury), are also just 3-7 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 road games according to the OddsShark NBA Database. That trend is in direct contrast to Indiana being 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Cleveland’s last six road games when they were favored by three or fewer points. The total has gone OVER in seven of Indiana’s last 10 home playoff games, with one push.

After getting covers in each of the series’ first two games on the road, which they split 1-1 SU, the Milwaukee Bucks are listed as 1.5-point favorites at home against the Toronto Raptors with a 196-point total. While Toronto has had difficulty containing Milwaukee’s athletic rookies Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker, the Bucks are just 1-4 ATS in their last five home games.

Toronto is 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in its last seven road games against Milwaukee. The only outright loss was in their last visit, but point guard Kyle Lowry did not play.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of the Raptors’ last 12 road games against the Bucks. The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Bucks’ last 11 games as a home favorite.

And the San Antonio Spurs are listed as 3.5-point favorites against the Memphis Grizzles with a 184.5-point total. The main point of intrigue, especially with such a low total, might be how many fouls are called after Memphis coach David Fizdale went off after Game 2, where the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard shot more free throws than the entire Grizzlies team as San Antonio took a 2-0 series lead.

The Spurs are 9-4 SU and 6-7 ATS in their last 13 games as a road favorite. Since 2012, Memphis is 5-11 SU and 10-6 ATS at home against San Antonio.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of the Spurs’ last 14 road games in April. The total has gone OVER in Memphis’ last five games as an underdog at home.

Warriors, Wizards, Rockets betting favorites for Wednesday playoff matchups

Getty Images
OddsSharkApr 19, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

Since the Stephen Curry era began, the Golden State Warriors have seldom let their guard down at home early in the playoffs.

The Warriors are listed as 15-point home favourites against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 219.5-point total in their Game 2 matchup for Wednesday night, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Over the last five seasons, Golden State is 11-1 straight-up and 9-3 against the spread at home in April during the playoffs. That includes the 12-point win in the series opener, when they won decisively even while Portland’s Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum were torching the Golden State defense for a combined 75 points.

Golden State is 9-1 SU and 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 home games as a favorite of 10 points or more. Portland’s hopes of staying competitive likely hinge on a healthy return of center Jusuf Nurkic, who would shore up their rebounding and rim protection. Otherwise, it could be a familiar outcome for Portland, which is 0-10 SU and 3-7 ATS in its last 10 road games against the Warriors.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of the teams’ last 13 games on Golden State’s court, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Washington Wizards are 5.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Hawks with a 210.5-point total in their Game 2 matchup on Wednesday. The Wizards, with John Wall directing an uptempo offense that was too much for Atlanta in Game 1, are 18-2 SU and 12-8 ATS in their last 20 home games as a favorite of 4.0 or more points.

The total has gone OVER in 15 of the teams’ last 23 games.

And the Houston Rockets are 7.5-point favorites against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 223-point total. Star guard James Harden and the Rockets are 10-3 SU and 10-2-1 ATS in their last 13 games against Oklahoma City. However, Houston is just 8-12 ATS in its last 20 home games where favored by six or more points.

While Russell Westbrook, AKA Mr. Triple-Double, would love to show he can win in the playoffs minus Durant, the Thunder are 2-8 SU and 3-7 ATS this season when they are a road underdog of six points or more.

As well, the total has gone UNDER in Oklahoma City’s last five road games where they were an underdog of six or more points.

 

 