Getty Images

Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray reach Barcelona Open quarterfinals

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 27, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain — Defending champion Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open while Andy Murray struggled to join him on Thursday.

Murray had his hands full getting past Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-4.

Nadal converted a break point in each set to secure his seventh straight clay-court victory.

“It wasn’t a day where I took a lot of free points because the court was very heavy. But I was serving well, at a good speed, and changing directions well,” Nadal said. “I had the chance to hit my forehand after my serve and take control of the rallies.”

Nadal, a nine-time champion in Barcelona, will next face qualifier Hyeon Chung of South Korea, who defeated eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-1, 6-4.

The fifth-ranked Nadal is coming off his 10th title at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The top-ranked Murray took nearly two hours to close out the 40th-ranked Lopez.

“I didn’t feel so good at the start, but I played good tennis in some of the important moments,” Murray said.

Murray will play the quarterfinal against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who defeated fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Ramos-Vinolas eliminated Murray in the third round in Monte Carlo despite trailing 4-0 in the deciding set.

Murray was originally going to skip the Barcelona Open but decided to play after that loss to Ramos-Vinolas. He is looking to regain his form going into the French Open following a right elbow injury that kept him out of action earlier this year.

Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated fifth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4 to play the quarterfinal against Horacio Zeballos of Argentina, who topped Benoit Paire of France 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

“I feel amazing,” the 20-year-old Khachanov said. “It’s the biggest win of my career.”

In other third-round matches, fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria defeated Daniel Evans of Britain 7-6 (5), 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against lucky loser Yuichi Sugita of Japan, who beat seventh-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

“It was my best win. It’s unbelievable,” said the 91st-ranked Sugita, who entered the main draw only after countryman Kei Nishikori withdrew with a right wrist injury. “This was very important for my life.”

Sugita is the first lucky loser to reach an ATP quarterfinal since Lucas Pouille reached the final four last year in Rome.

Sharapova gets lukewarm welcome after doping ban

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 26, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Maria Sharapova was given a lukewarm welcome by 4,500 spectators upon her return to professional tennis on Wednesday after a 15-month doping ban.

After receiving a polite applause and some whistling when she entered the sold-out arena, the five-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 is playing Roberta Vinci in an opening-round match at the Porsche Grand Prix.

It’s the Russian’s first match since losing to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Australian Open, and her first match on clay in nearly two years.

Last year, Sharapova tested positive for the banned substance meldonium. She had her initial two-year ban reduced to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled that the Russian bore “less than significant fault” in the case and that she could not “be considered to be an intentional doper.”

Sharapova had been taking meldonium for many years, but overlooked an announcement by the World Anti-Doping Agency that it added the drug to its banned list on Jan. 1, 2016.

Due to the suspension, Sharapova lost her ranking. But the three-time winner from 2012-14 was given direct entrance to the main draw of the Stuttgart event. Organizers in Madrid and Rome followed the example and handed her a wild card for their events in May as well.

Several players, including Vinci, have criticized the invitation for a player who has been caught doping.

Earlier Wednesday, Sharapova completed a one-hour training session on an empty center court. Because her suspension ended only at midnight, she had not been allowed to use official tournament facilities before, forcing her to visit a local tennis club in Stuttgart for training since last weekend.

Nadal and Murray advance to 3rd round in Barcelona Open

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 26, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Defending champion Rafael Nadal cruised past Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Andy Murray also advanced, but without having to play as Bernard Tomic withdrew before their second-round match because of a lower back injury.

Nadal, making his debut at the newly named “Rafa Nadal” center court in Barcelona, had a slow start to the second set against the 69th-ranked Brazilian, but recovered by winning the final six games to secure the victory.

The fifth-ranked Nadal is a nine-time champion at the clay-court tournament. He is coming off his 10th title at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Nadal will next play Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

The top-ranked Murray was originally going to skip the Barcelona Open but decided to play after being eliminated in the third round at the Monte Carlo Masters, when he blew a 4-0 lead in the deciding set to Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Murray is trying to regain his form going into the French Open following a right elbow injury that kept him out of the Miami Open and the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

He will play 40th-ranked Feliciano Lopez of Spain, who defeated Albert Montanes 6-2, 6-2.

It was the final career match for Montanes, who had announced last week that the Barcelona Open would be his last tournament after nearly 20 years on tour.

The 36-year-old Barcelona resident won six ATP titles and was ranked a career-high 22nd in 2010. His first-round victory over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez on Monday was the 255th of his career.

In other second round matches, fifth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 6-0, while qualifier Hyeon Chung of South Korea beat 12th-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 6-4.