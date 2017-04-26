AP Photo

Albasini wins another Romandie stage; Felline retains lead

Associated PressApr 26, 2017, 10:17 PM EDT

CHAMPERY, Switzerland — Michael Albasini won his seventh career Tour of Romandie stage on Wednesday, and Fabio Felline of Italy retained the overall lead.

The 36-year-old Swiss sprinted through rain and light fog on a mountain road in Champery after a 168-kilometer (105-mile) ride.

Diego Ulissi of Italy was second and Jesus Herrada of Spain was third in the same time as Albasini. Two-time Romandie winner Chris Froome of Britain was fifth.

Albasini has at least one stage win in the six-day Romandie event for four straight years, and used this victory to be ninth in the standings.

Felline, who won Tuesday’s prologue, leads Max Schachmann of Germany by eight seconds. Herrada is in third place.

Thursday’s stage is a rolling 161-kilometer (100-mile) ride to Bulle.

Italy’s Felline wins Tour of Romandie prologue for Scarponi

Associated PressApr 25, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT

AIGLE, Switzerland — Fabio Felline of Italy won the Tour of Romandie prologue and dedicated his victory to compatriot Michele Scarponi, whose funeral was taking place on Tuesday.

Felline says his best win of the season “is also for Scarponi” – the 2011 Giro d’Italia winner who died Saturday after a collision with a van while training near his home.

On Swiss roads made slick by rain, Felline timed 5 minutes, 57 seconds for a 4.8-kilometer (3-mile) route around the International Cycling Union’s home town.

The Trek-Segafredo rider was two seconds faster than runner-up Alex Dowsett of Britain, and seven seconds ahead of Australian Alex Edmondson.

Two-time Romandie winner Chris Froome of Britain was 29 seconds back in his first race for a month.

The six-day race heads into the mountains Wednesday.

Michele Scarponi funeral to take place in Italy on Tuesday

Associated PressApr 24, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

FILOTTRANO, Italy — The funeral of former Giro d’Italia winner Michele Scarponi will be on Tuesday in his hometown of Filottrano, near Ancona.

Scarponi, who won the Giro in 2011, died after a collision with a van while training near his home on Saturday. He was 37.

A service will be held in the town’s football stadium and will be officiated by Ancona cardinal, Edoardo Menichelli.

Italian National Olympic Committee President Giovanni Malago is expected to attend, along with the head of the Italian cycling federation, Renato Di Rocco, and numerous teammates and rivals, including Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali.

Thousands of people have visited the chapel where Scarponi’s body lies.

Scarponi’s body was dressed in his Astana kit, while drawings by his four-year-old twin sons have been placed beside him in the coffin.

Scarponi was awarded the 2011 Giro trophy after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title because of doping.

The Italian had also faced doping sanctions. He was banned for 18 months in July 2007 following the long-running Operation Puerto doping scandal, while he served a three-month suspension from the end of 2012 after working with the banned physician Michele Ferrari.

Scarponi had been named as Astana’s leader for the upcoming Giro d’Italia, which starts in less than two weeks, after Aru pulled out with a knee injury.

Scarponi was one of the most liked riders on the circuit, with his sense of humor and jovial disposition. He often started training rides with his parrot on his shoulder, posting videos which quickly went viral.

The parrot, Frankie, has been seen perched on a signpost at the site of the accident, where flowers and tributes have been placed.