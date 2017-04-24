Michele Scarponi funeral to take place in Italy on Tuesday

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

FILOTTRANO, Italy — The funeral of former Giro d’Italia winner Michele Scarponi will be on Tuesday in his hometown of Filottrano, near Ancona.

Scarponi, who won the Giro in 2011, died after a collision with a van while training near his home on Saturday. He was 37.

A service will be held in the town’s football stadium and will be officiated by Ancona cardinal, Edoardo Menichelli.

Italian National Olympic Committee President Giovanni Malago is expected to attend, along with the head of the Italian cycling federation, Renato Di Rocco, and numerous teammates and rivals, including Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali.

Thousands of people have visited the chapel where Scarponi’s body lies.

Scarponi’s body was dressed in his Astana kit, while drawings by his four-year-old twin sons have been placed beside him in the coffin.

Scarponi was awarded the 2011 Giro trophy after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title because of doping.

The Italian had also faced doping sanctions. He was banned for 18 months in July 2007 following the long-running Operation Puerto doping scandal, while he served a three-month suspension from the end of 2012 after working with the banned physician Michele Ferrari.

Scarponi had been named as Astana’s leader for the upcoming Giro d’Italia, which starts in less than two weeks, after Aru pulled out with a knee injury.

Scarponi was one of the most liked riders on the circuit, with his sense of humor and jovial disposition. He often started training rides with his parrot on his shoulder, posting videos which quickly went viral.

The parrot, Frankie, has been seen perched on a signpost at the site of the accident, where flowers and tributes have been placed.