Jockey Robby Albarado out of Kentucky Derby with broken ankle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Jockey Robby Albarado will miss the Kentucky Derby after breaking his left ankle in a riding accident at Keeneland.
Albarado was scheduled to ride J Boys Echo for trainer Dale Romans in the Derby on May 6.
He got hurt after his horse stumbled at the start of a race Sunday at Keeneland, unseating Albarado on the turf. He was taken to a hospital for X-rays and further evaluation.
Agent Rob Ebanks says Albarado will be sidelined for some time.
Romans tweeted Sunday: “A miracle it wasn’t worse. Wishing best to Robby Albarado, his health is 1st.”
The trainer says he will discuss replacing Albarado with the horse’s ownership.
J Boys Echo won the Gotham Stakes and finished fourth in the Blue Grass, his last start before the Derby.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) Jockeys Javier Castellano, Victor Espinoza and Garrett Gomez and thoroughbred Goldikova have been elected to the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame.
The 39-year-old Castellano has won the Eclipse Award for outstanding jockey the past four years. Entering the week, he had 4,664 career wins and was ranked fifth all-time in purse earnings, with more than $276 million.
The 44-year-old Espinoza had 3,318 wins entering the week, with purse earnings of more than $193 million, which ranks him 17th all-time. He won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes in 2015 aboard American Pharoah.
Gomez, who died last year, won 3,769 races, with purse earnings of more than $205 million to rank 14th all-time.
Goldikova posted a career record of 17-6-3 from 27 starts to earn $7,176,551. The filly is the only three-time Breeders’ Cup Mile winner (2008-10).
The induction ceremony is Aug. 4 in Saratoga Springs, New York.
SYDNEY — Visiting English trainer Charlie Appleby and his five-year-old gelding Polarisation claimed poetic justice on Saturday with victory in the Sydney Cup at Randwick racecourse, two weeks after “winning” the abandoned first running of one of Australia’s biggest races.
The 3,200-meter (2-mile) Group 1 feature, worth 2 million Australian dollars ($1.5 million), was controversially called off midway on April 8 amid safety concerns, as an injured horse lay stricken on the track. With former European stallion Almoonqith immobilized just after the winning post, officials decided to abandon the race, with mounted officials attempting to relay the decision to jockeys around the 1,000-meter mark.
However, only half the jockeys heard the message and pulled their horses up. Another six carried on, with Polarisation finishing first and his jockey Corey Brown celebrating.
Brown later led criticism of the decision to abandon the race, saying the field could easily have dodged the fallen Almoonqith – which was later euthanized – and his attendants after passing the post.
But given another chance, Polarisation proved it was no fluke, winning by a neck under Brown again. Sydney galloper Who Shotthebarman, who dislodged his jockey Blake Shinn after interference from Almoonqith in the race two weeks ago, finished second under Shinn again.
Polarisation, raced by the Godolphin thoroughbred empire of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, earned 1.17 million Australian dollars ($880,000) for the win.