Sharapova to hear French Open status week of May 15

Associated PressApr 21, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT

PARIS — Maria Sharapova will find out the week starting May 15 if she can compete at the French Open, which starts two weeks later, the French Tennis Federation said.

The five-time Grand Slam winner and former world No. 1 returns to competition next week as a wild card in Stuttgart’s Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The Russian was suspended after testing positive for heart drug meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open. The ban was reduced from two years to 15 months last October by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Meldonium, which was previously legal, was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency earlier that year, but Sharapova claims she missed the memo instructing her to stop using it.

Her suspension ends on the third day of the Stuttgart tournament, meaning she won’t be allowed even to play before Wednesday.

Top-ranked players Angelique Kerber and Andy Murray are among those who have questioned whether Sharapova should be allowed to resume her career in main draws without playing her way back through qualifiers. Sharapova has also been handed a wild card into the Italian Open in Rome next month.

Now the French Open and possibly Wimbledon must decide whether to give an entry to Sharapova, a former champion of both Grand Slams.

The FFT said in an email response to The Associated Press that “the decision will be taken the week of (Monday) May 15,” without giving further details.

Sharapova, who has titles at all four majors, won at Roland Garros in 2012 and 2014.

The 30-year-old Sharapova was among more than 100 athletes who tested positive after meldonium was banned in sport last year.

Most of those were cleared because of evidence they stopped taking meldonium before it was banned, though Sharapova was suspended because she took it after the cutoff date.

Numerous claims have been made over recent decades about meldonium, which is marketed for sufferers from heart and circulatory conditions, including that it can increase physical and mental endurance.

However, Russian officials have said it is not performance-enhancing for sports, arguing it prevents heart attacks under extreme stress.

Sharapova said last year she used it for 10 years for reasons including a magnesium deficiency, irregular heart test results, and a family history of diabetes.

Love game for Serena: Spokeswoman says Williams is pregnant

Associated PressApr 19, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT

A spokeswoman for Serena Williams says the tennis star is pregnant.

Kelly Bush Novak wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday: “I’m happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall.”

Earlier in the day, Williams posted a photo of herself on the social media site Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks.”

The 35-year-old Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January – a little less than 12 weeks ago – and has not competed since, citing a knee injury when withdrawing from tournaments at Indian Wells, California, and Key Biscayne, Florida.

She announced in late December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Months after attack, Kvitova hopes to play French Open

Associated PressApr 18, 2017, 8:34 PM EDT

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says she has been making “good progress” in her recovery after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder last year and hopes to be able to compete at the French Open next month.

Kvitova says in an Instagram post that her name appears on the Roland Garros entry list because she signed up for the clay-court Grand Slam tournament, even if she will not necessarily be able to play.

The French Open begins May 28.

Kvitova says “there remains a long road ahead” as she recovers from surgery to her left hand in December, when she was injured during an attack at her home in the Czech Republic. She plays tennis left-handed.

Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 and has been ranked as high as No. 2.

 