Cavaliers, Spurs road betting favorites on Thursday NBA playoff slate

The Cleveland Cavaliers failed to cover in their two playoff-opening wins – and several trends indicate that could continue against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers are listed as 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Pacers with a 211.5-point total, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Since James returned to northeast Ohio in the 2014-15 season, the Cavaliers are just 2-4 straight-up and 1-5 against the spread in six road games against Indiana. Led by scorer extraordinaire Paul George, the Pacers come into the contest with an 8-0 against the spread streak.

The Cavaliers, who might be without point guard J.R. Smith (left hamstring injury), are also just 3-7 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 road games according to the OddsShark NBA Database. That trend is in direct contrast to Indiana being 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Cleveland’s last six road games when they were favored by three or fewer points. The total has gone OVER in seven of Indiana’s last 10 home playoff games, with one push.

After getting covers in each of the series’ first two games on the road, which they split 1-1 SU, the Milwaukee Bucks are listed as 1.5-point favorites at home against the Toronto Raptors with a 196-point total. While Toronto has had difficulty containing Milwaukee’s athletic rookies Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker, the Bucks are just 1-4 ATS in their last five home games.

Toronto is 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in its last seven road games against Milwaukee. The only outright loss was in their last visit, but point guard Kyle Lowry did not play.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of the Raptors’ last 12 road games against the Bucks. The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Bucks’ last 11 games as a home favorite.

And the San Antonio Spurs are listed as 3.5-point favorites against the Memphis Grizzles with a 184.5-point total. The main point of intrigue, especially with such a low total, might be how many fouls are called after Memphis coach David Fizdale went off after Game 2, where the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard shot more free throws than the entire Grizzlies team as San Antonio took a 2-0 series lead.

The Spurs are 9-4 SU and 6-7 ATS in their last 13 games as a road favorite. Since 2012, Memphis is 5-11 SU and 10-6 ATS at home against San Antonio.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of the Spurs’ last 14 road games in April. The total has gone OVER in Memphis’ last five games as an underdog at home.