Warriors, Wizards, Rockets betting favorites for Wednesday playoff matchups

Since the Stephen Curry era began, the Golden State Warriors have seldom let their guard down at home early in the playoffs.

The Warriors are listed as 15-point home favourites against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 219.5-point total in their Game 2 matchup for Wednesday night, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Over the last five seasons, Golden State is 11-1 straight-up and 9-3 against the spread at home in April during the playoffs. That includes the 12-point win in the series opener, when they won decisively even while Portland’s Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum were torching the Golden State defense for a combined 75 points.

Golden State is 9-1 SU and 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 home games as a favorite of 10 points or more. Portland’s hopes of staying competitive likely hinge on a healthy return of center Jusuf Nurkic, who would shore up their rebounding and rim protection. Otherwise, it could be a familiar outcome for Portland, which is 0-10 SU and 3-7 ATS in its last 10 road games against the Warriors.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of the teams’ last 13 games on Golden State’s court, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Washington Wizards are 5.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Hawks with a 210.5-point total in their Game 2 matchup on Wednesday. The Wizards, with John Wall directing an uptempo offense that was too much for Atlanta in Game 1, are 18-2 SU and 12-8 ATS in their last 20 home games as a favorite of 4.0 or more points.

The total has gone OVER in 15 of the teams’ last 23 games.

And the Houston Rockets are 7.5-point favorites against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 223-point total. Star guard James Harden and the Rockets are 10-3 SU and 10-2-1 ATS in their last 13 games against Oklahoma City. However, Houston is just 8-12 ATS in its last 20 home games where favored by six or more points.

While Russell Westbrook, AKA Mr. Triple-Double, would love to show he can win in the playoffs minus Durant, the Thunder are 2-8 SU and 3-7 ATS this season when they are a road underdog of six points or more.

As well, the total has gone UNDER in Oklahoma City’s last five road games where they were an underdog of six or more points.