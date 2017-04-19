Warriors, Wizards, Rockets betting favorites for Wednesday playoff matchups

Getty Images

Since the Stephen Curry era began, the Golden State Warriors have seldom let their guard down at home early in the playoffs.

The Warriors are listed as 15-point home favourites against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 219.5-point total in their Game 2 matchup for Wednesday night, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Over the last five seasons, Golden State is 11-1 straight-up and 9-3 against the spread at home in April during the playoffs. That includes the 12-point win in the series opener, when they won decisively even while Portland’s Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum were torching the Golden State defense for a combined 75 points.

Golden State is 9-1 SU and 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 home games as a favorite of 10 points or more. Portland’s hopes of staying competitive likely hinge on a healthy return of center Jusuf Nurkic, who would shore up their rebounding and rim protection. Otherwise, it could be a familiar outcome for Portland, which is 0-10 SU and 3-7 ATS in its last 10 road games against the Warriors.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of the teams’ last 13 games on Golden State’s court, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Washington Wizards are 5.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Hawks with a 210.5-point total in their Game 2 matchup on Wednesday. The Wizards, with John Wall directing an uptempo offense that was too much for Atlanta in Game 1, are 18-2 SU and 12-8 ATS in their last 20 home games as a favorite of 4.0 or more points.

The total has gone OVER in 15 of the teams’ last 23 games.

And the Houston Rockets are 7.5-point favorites against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 223-point total. Star guard James Harden and the Rockets are 10-3 SU and 10-2-1 ATS in their last 13 games against Oklahoma City. However, Houston is just 8-12 ATS in its last 20 home games where favored by six or more points.

While Russell Westbrook, AKA Mr. Triple-Double, would love to show he can win in the playoffs minus Durant, the Thunder are 2-8 SU and 3-7 ATS this season when they are a road underdog of six points or more.

As well, the total has gone UNDER in Oklahoma City’s last five road games where they were an underdog of six or more points.

 

 

For all the hand-wringing about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ slump, LeBron James and company enter the NBA playoffs in pretty much the same state as they did before winning it all in 2016.

Having weathered a 19-game absence from Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors are the -160 favorite on the odds to win the NBA championship, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Stephen Curry and the Warriors’ price will only drop farther as the playoff field gets whittled down, assuming they don’t have an epic collapse.

James and Cleveland are listed at +333 after going just 9-11 straight-up and 8-12 against the spread in their final 20 games against the Eastern Conference. However, the Cavs had a so-so stretch run last year, when they were listed at +400 going into the playoffs.

Thirty of the league’s last 35 champions were either a No. 1 or 2 seed, and the last four were No. 1. Based on their championship experience, the No. 2 seed in the West, the San Antonio Spurs, are third on the board at +600. The No. 1 Eastern seed, the Boston Celtics, are a distant +1600, level with the Houston Rockets. That’s not surprising, considering Boston’s per-game point differential (2.7) is the lowest of a No. 1 seed since 1979.

The Cavaliers are a -275 favorite on the Eastern Conference champion odds, which reflects that James’ team has made the last six NBA Finals. The Celtics are at +425. The Toronto Raptors, whose seeding puts them on course to meet Cleveland in the second round, are listed at +900.

The Western Conference board is very similar, with the Warriors at -250 followed by the Spurs (+300) and Rockets (+750).

Among the four major pro leagues and March Madness, the chalk prevails most often in the NBA. Some general trends to be mindful of is that home teams who lose Game 1 – looking in your direction, Toronto – are 49-10 SU in Game 2 since 2003. Higher-seeded teams who win the first two games are also 40-111 SU in Game 3 (on the road) during that span.

Historically, No. 5 seeds win about a quarter of the time and No. 6 seeds win about 20 per cent of the time. In terms of first-round series prices, the Atlanta Hawks (+175) do stand a decent chance of knocking out John Wall and the Washington Wizards (-205), since Washington might struggle to find a defensive matchup for Hawks big man Dwight Howard.

The No. 8 seed Chicago Bulls (+405), with their savviness at point guard with ex-Celtic Rajon Rondo and former champion Dwyane Wade (who’ll have more recovery time for his 35-year-old legs), could be capable of taking out the Celtics (-500). Eighth seeds have a much better success rate than No. 7 seeds.

It’s been 10 years since NBA All-Star Saturday saw the Three-Point Contest winner keep his title, which is something to keep in mind when assessing the contenders this weekend.

Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors shooting guard, is at +110 odds to win the Three-Point Contest at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic is a heavy -155 favorite on the odds to win the Slam Dunk Contest now that defending champion Zach LaVine is done for the season with a knee injury.

Both events will be held on Saturday in New Orleans, on the eve of the all-star game.

Thompson is slated to have seven challengers, including one past champion, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (+400), who won in 2013. No player has had a three-year gap between wins since the contest’s creation, but Irving is also having a career year as a scorer and his price is tempting.

The Houston Rockets’ Eric Gordon (+900) is one of the league’s most prolific perimeter shooters and probably has the most value on the board.

The Three-Point Contest field is rounded out by the Portland Trail Blazers’ C.J. McCollum (+800), the Toronto Raptors’ Kyle Lowry (+900), the Los Angeles Lakers’ Nick Young (+900), the Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker (+1100) and the Dallas Mavericks’ Wes Matthews (+1100).

Lowry being priced where he is might give pause. The point guard has always been more of a slasher than a pure shooter, but added the three-ball to his arsenal this season and is hitting 41.7 per cent of the time, well above his career 36.5% rate.

In the Slam Dunk Contest, it’s not necessarily Aaron Gordon and everyone else competing for second place. Gordon will have to face ratcheted-up expectations after his dazzling runner-up effort in Toronto in 2016. Phoenix Suns rookie Derrick Jones Jr. (+130) is a high flier and his status as something of an unknown could help improve his scores.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan (+800), as a seven-foot center, doesn’t fit the profile of a dunk contest winner. The Indiana Pacers’ Glenn Robinson III (+900) fills out the board on the NBA betting lines for Saturday night.

 