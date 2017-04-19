Love game for Serena: Spokeswoman says Williams is pregnant

A spokeswoman for Serena Williams says the tennis star is pregnant.
Kelly Bush Novak wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday: “I’m happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall.”
Earlier in the day, Williams posted a photo of herself on the social media site Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks.”
The 35-year-old Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January – a little less than 12 weeks ago – and has not competed since, citing a knee injury when withdrawing from tournaments at Indian Wells, California, and Key Biscayne, Florida.
She announced in late December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says she has been making “good progress” in her recovery after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder last year and hopes to be able to compete at the French Open next month.
Kvitova says in an Instagram post that her name appears on the Roland Garros entry list because she signed up for the clay-court Grand Slam tournament, even if she will not necessarily be able to play.
The French Open begins May 28.
Kvitova says “there remains a long road ahead” as she recovers from surgery to her left hand in December, when she was injured during an attack at her home in the Czech Republic. She plays tennis left-handed.
Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 and has been ranked as high as No. 2.
MONTE CARLO, Monaco — Tomas Berdych needed two hours and three sets to overcome strong resistance from Russian qualifier Andrey Kuznetsov and reach the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday.
Berdych, a runner-up at the Country Club two years ago, converted only two of his 11 break points and rallied Kuznetsov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Berdych made the decisive break in the third game of the decider with a backhand winner down the line.
All six seeded players in action at the first big clay-court event of the season progressed to the second round: No. 12 Robert Bautista Agut, No. 13 Pablo Carreno Busta, No. 14 Alexander Zverev, No. 15 Albert Ramos-Vinolas, and No. 16 Pablo Cuevas.
Widely regarded as one of the most promising youngsters on the tour, the 19-year-old Zverev secured a convincing 6-1, 6-2 win over Italian veteran Andreas Seppi.
“I like playing on clay,” Zverev said. “It’s the surface I grew up on.”
Zverev will next be up against either Feliciano Lopez or Daniil Medvedev.
Novak Djokovic, who has been drawn in the same half of the draw as nine-time champion Rafael Nadal, will start his campaign on Tuesday against Gilles Simon of France. Djokovic has been struggling with injuries and recently withdrew from the Miami Masters with a right elbow complaint.
“The elbow is fine now,” Djokovic said. “I’ve been training for the past couple of weeks, playing Davis Cup, and making the transition to clay that’s very demanding for the body. I was skeptical of how my elbow would react to the heavy balls on clay, but it’s been good so far.”