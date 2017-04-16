Getty Images

Philippe Gilbert wins royal sprint to claim Amstel Gold Race

Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT

VOLKENBURG, Netherlands — Philippe Gilbert’s renaissance continued Sunday as the Belgium champion won a two-man sprint to claim a fourth victory in the Amstel Gold Race classic.

The 34-year-old former world champion, who also won the Tour of Flanders earlier this month, produced a strong final push to catch former winner Michal Kwiatkowski, who launched the sprint with about 300 meters (yards) left.

“He surprised me a little in the sprint, but it was a headwind so I didn’t panic, and I saw I was getting closer and closer, and it was perfect for me in the end,” said Gilbert, who has also won nine stages on the Tour de France, Spanish Vuelta and Italian Giro during his career.

Michael Albasini won the dash for third place.

An early break from a group of a dozen riders highlighted the first hours of the race on the rolling hills of Limburg province but the final battle shaped up with 40 kilometers (25 miles) to go when Tiesj Benoot attacked on the Kruisberg climb, with Gilbert in his wake. Benoot’s efforts were hampered by a mechanical problem and the young Belgian rider was dropped from the leading group.

After former winners Roman Kreuziger and Enrico Gasparotto saw their hopes of victory vanish in a crash, Kwiatkowski managed to join the leaders on the punishing Keutenberg climb with an impressive burst that left Greg Van Avermaet and Alejandro Valverde behind.

With 19 kilometers to go, Kwiatkowski led the seven-man group as they tackled the third and final climb up the Cauberg hill with a 30-second lead over the main peloton. The tough final climb to the finish up the Cauberg – a 1.5 kilometer ascent at an average gradient of 5.8 percent – was moved up in this year’s route as organizers tried to create a more open race. In the past, climbing specialists often waited until the short but steep ascent shortly before the finish line to make their move.

The seven breakaway riders worked well together and resisted the chasing peloton although Jose Joaquin Rojas did not take turns at the front. Kwiatkowski tried a solo move in the Bemelerberg, the last of the 35 climbs in the race, about 5.5 kilometers from the finish, but Gilbert countered his attack. The duo stayed together all the way to the finish where Gilbert proved the stronger.

“It was a hard final,” Gilbert said. “All of us deserved the win today because we really worked together … In the end with Kwiato we went hard, I saw the guys behind were on the limit. I was too but if you can find one or two percent more, it makes the difference. I told him: `We ride until the last kilometer and the best man wins.’ That’s the best deal you can make.”

France win big on final day at UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

HONG KONG — Francois Pervis of France won the men’s 1km time trial on Sunday at the world track cycling championships in Hong Kong.

Pervis, who is also the world record holder, won his fourth rainbow jersey in the event with a time of 1 minute 0.714 seconds.

“My rainbow jersey missed me last year but now I can put again every day for training and it’s good,” Pervis said

Pervis’ countryman Quentin Lafargue and Tomas Babek of the Czech Republic both won their second medals of the championship sharing silver with a time of 1:01.048. No bronze medal was awarded.

Elinor Barker of Britain won her first individual world title. She beat American Sarah Hammer in the women’s 25km points race. Barker led the field after the fourth sprint but Hammer gained a lap in the penultimate sprint to take the lead with 51 points. But Barker fought back, taking the lead back with four laps to go by gaining a lap on her opponent, and finished on 59 points. Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands won bronze with 35 points.

“Before the race I didn’t really want to get a lap,” Barker said. “I just wanted to win the sprints and I was just kind of forced into it by other people getting laps and there was no other way to win the race so I thought, `yeah let’s do it.”‘

Germany’s Kristina Vogel retained her world title in the women’s Keirin event. Vogel beat out the No. 3-ranked Martha Bayona Pineda of Columbia who finished second and Nicky Degrendele of Belgium in third place.

France won the men’s Madison race in the final event of the day. Morgan Kneisky and Benjamin Thomas secured the gold medal with 45 points. They were followed closely by Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson of Australia with 41 points and Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele of Belgium on 32 points.

“We had a very very hard start from all the French team,” said Kneisky. “It was hard the first two and three days and the morale of the French team was so good that everyone was motivated to give everything in the end of the week. And the last two days was so incredible for us with Benjamin because he give us the first world title for the French team and today it was Parvis with the kilometer and now we won the Madison and we are very happy.”

Australia finished the world championships with 11 podium finishes – including three gold medals, five silvers and three bronze. France, which had a shaky start to the week but won big on the final two days, finished with five medals in total including three golds, one silver and one bronze. Russia finished third with three golds and a bronze.

Russia wins 3 medals on day 4 of world championships

Associated PressApr 15, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

HONG KONG (AP) Russia’s Daria Shmeleva won her first individual gold medal in the women’s 500-meter time trial at the world track cycling championships on Saturday.

Shmeleva, ranked No. 6 in the world in the event, finished in 33.282 seconds to beat Germany’s Miriam Welte, whose time of 33.382 seconds left her with silver. Last year’s winner, Anastasia Voinova, qualified with the fastest time but finished in third in 33.454 seconds.

Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky and Jolien D’Hoore led the women’s madison from the start and finished first with 44 points. Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson, from Great Britain, finished in second with 34 points, and despite two falls by Alexandra Manly after being bumped by teammate Amy Cure, the second-ranked Australians finished in third with 26 points.

Chloe Dygert, the 20-year-old American who missed setting a world record in the qualifying round of the women’s individual pursuit by less than a second, won her second gold medal of the championships in the event with a time of 3 minutes, 24.641 seconds. She beat Australia’s Ashlee Ankudinoff, who finished in 3:31.784, in the final, and the United States’ Kelly Catlin won the bronze medal race in 3:30.365.

France’s Thomas Benjamin won the men’s omnium with 149 points. Spain’s Albert Torres Barcelo, who opened the final race as the leader, finished in third with 138 points, with Aaron Gate, of New Zealand, finishing two points behind Benjamin in second.

Russia’s Denis Dmitriev, a bronze medalist in both last year’s world championships and the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, did not lose a heat in the men’s sprint race and claimed the gold medal. He beat the Netherlands’ Harrie Lavresen in the final, with Ethan Mitchell of New Zealand edging Great Britain’s Ryan Owens for bronze.