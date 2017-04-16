Classic Empire clinches Kentucky Derby spot with Arkansas Derby win

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Classic Empire charged from outside through the stretch to win the $1 million Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park and clinch a spot in next month’s Kentucky Derby.
A champion as a 2-year-old, Classic Empire on Saturday made up for a poor performance in February’s Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park. He caught Conquest Mo Money just shy of the wire and won by a half-length.
Conquest Mo Money also advanced to Churchill Downs, picking up 40 points in the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Malagacy, with Classic Empire the pre-race favorite, finished fifth Saturday but earned enough Kentucky Derby points in last month’s Rebel Stakes to move on to the May 6 race.
Classic Empire paid $5.80, $4.40 and 3.80.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Pee Wee Reese won the second race at Santa Anita on the 70th anniversary of his former Brooklyn Dodgers teammate Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier.
Ridden by Joe Talamo, Pee Wee Reese led all the way in the one-mile turf race to win by 1 1/4 lengths Saturday. It was the 4-year-old colt’s fourth consecutive victory for trainer Phil D’Amato. Owner-breeder Nick Alexander named the colt after the 10-time All-Star shortstop who played for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers
Reese was known for his support of Robinson, especially during the difficult early years of Robinson becoming the first black man to play in the major leagues.
Pee Wee Reese paid $6 to win as the 2-1 favorite.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Grammy and Emmy award-winning entertainer Harry Connick Jr. will sing the national anthem at the Kentucky Derby next month.
The jazzman, actor and former “American Idol” judge will perform the anthem in the Derby Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs on May 6. His performance before more than 160,000 fans will be broadcast live as part of NBC’s coverage of the 143rd running of the Derby.
Connick has performed the anthem at the Super Bowl and World Series but says it will be his first time at the Derby. He says he expects the crowd to be among the best he’s performed for.
Connick was born in New Orleans and lives in Connecticut.
Previous Derby national anthem singers include Lady Antebellum, Mary J. Blige, Jordin Sparks, Rascal Flatts and LeAnn Rimes.