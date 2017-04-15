AP Photo

Russia wins 3 medals on day 4 of world championships

Associated PressApr 15, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

HONG KONG (AP) Russia’s Daria Shmeleva won her first individual gold medal in the women’s 500-meter time trial at the world track cycling championships on Saturday.

Shmeleva, ranked No. 6 in the world in the event, finished in 33.282 seconds to beat Germany’s Miriam Welte, whose time of 33.382 seconds left her with silver. Last year’s winner, Anastasia Voinova, qualified with the fastest time but finished in third in 33.454 seconds.

Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky and Jolien D’Hoore led the women’s madison from the start and finished first with 44 points. Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson, from Great Britain, finished in second with 34 points, and despite two falls by Alexandra Manly after being bumped by teammate Amy Cure, the second-ranked Australians finished in third with 26 points.

Chloe Dygert, the 20-year-old American who missed setting a world record in the qualifying round of the women’s individual pursuit by less than a second, won her second gold medal of the championships in the event with a time of 3 minutes, 24.641 seconds. She beat Australia’s Ashlee Ankudinoff, who finished in 3:31.784, in the final, and the United States’ Kelly Catlin won the bronze medal race in 3:30.365.

France’s Thomas Benjamin won the men’s omnium with 149 points. Spain’s Albert Torres Barcelo, who opened the final race as the leader, finished in third with 138 points, with Aaron Gate, of New Zealand, finishing two points behind Benjamin in second.

Russia’s Denis Dmitriev, a bronze medalist in both last year’s world championships and the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, did not lose a heat in the men’s sprint race and claimed the gold medal. He beat the Netherlands’ Harrie Lavresen in the final, with Ethan Mitchell of New Zealand edging Great Britain’s Ryan Owens for bronze.

Vogel wins every heat for her third world sprint cycling gold


Associated PressApr 14, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

HONG KONG (AP) Olympic champion Kristina Vogel won her third sprint cycling world championship on Friday even after the second heat of her final had to be restarted at the Hong Kong Velodrome.

Vogel received a warning for not holding her line in the last 200 meters, and still won the restart against Stephanie Morton of Australia. Vogel swept Morton 2-0, and every heat en route to the final.

She also won the sprint in 2014 and 2015.

Morton was runner-up in the team sprint on Wednesday.

Wai Sze Lee of Hong Kong was third, losing to Vogel in the semifinals.

Jordan Kerby of Australia won the men’s individual pursuit, beating defending champion Filippo Gana of Italy by more than four seconds in the final. In qualifying, Kerby set the third fastest time in history.

His teammate Kellend O’Brien was third.

Another Australian, Cameron Meyer, won his second gold of the worlds when he dominated the points race. He lapped the field twice to add to his other points race victories in 2009, 2010, and 2012.

“I’ve been away from the track for a long time, and to come back and win with the guys in the team pursuit last night is special, and then to win an individual in one of my favorite races makes it a great championship for me,” Meyer said. “Hopefully, I’ve got one more in me on Sunday in the madison.”

Kenny de Ketele of Belgium won the silver, and Wojciech Pszczolarski of Poland the bronze.

Katie Archibald of Britain dominated in winning the women’s omnium. Archibald led after the scratch and tempo races and was fifth in the elimination to go into the final points race tied on points with Amy Cure of Australia. Archibald scored in four of the sprints and won overall by eight points from Cure, who took silver on countback from Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands.

“I really thought I had lost it after the elimination race,” Archibald said. “I just needed to keep grinding and recover for those sprints, and it came off in the end.”

Australia defends its world title in men’s team pursuit


Associated PressApr 13, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

HONG KONG — Australia defended its title in the men’s team pursuit on Thursday at the world track cycling championships.

The Olympic silver medalists beat last year’s runner-up New Zealand in the final at the Hong Kong Velodrome. Italy won the bronze medal, beating Olympic champion Britain.

In the women’s team pursuit, the United States retained its world title by beating Australia. New Zealand took bronze.

Azizulhasni Awang won the men’s keirin. Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata of Colombia was second and Thomas Babek of the Czech Republic took bronze.

In the men’s 15-kilometer scratch race, Adrian Teklinski of Poland won gold. Lucas Liss of Germany took silver and Christopher Latham of Britain got bronze.