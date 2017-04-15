Coric back in final, faces Kohlschreiber in Morocco

MARRAKECH, Morocco — Borna Coric of Croatia will have a shot at the Grand Prix Hassan II title for the second straight year, taking on third-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in Sunday’s final.
The 20-year-old Coric, who lost to Federico Delbonis in last year’s final at the clay-court tournament, defeated Czech player Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-4 Saturday after saving the two break points he faced. Coric will be chasing his first tour title against the experienced Kohlschreiber, who reached his 16th final.
Kohlschreiber eased past Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-2 in slightly more than an hour in the other semifinal. Kohlschreiber dropped only one point on his first serve and broke the sixth-seeded Paire four times.
Kohlschreiber has beaten Coric in their two previous matches.
MARRAKECH, Morocco — Borna Coric of Croatia rallied past second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II on Friday.
Coric, advancing to his first ATP semifinal since this clay event last year, broke Ramos-Vinolas three times to prevail in 2 1/2 hours.
To reach the final again, the 20-year-old Coric will have to get past Jiri Vesely, who defeated No. 5 seed Paolo Lorenzi 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
MARRAKECH, Morocco — Top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov lost his opening match at the Grand Prix Hassan II, bowing out against veteran Tommy Robredo 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 on Thursday.
The 34-year-old Robredo, now ranked 385th, saved seven of nine break points and converted all three chances he got to win on Dimitrov’s serve.
Robredo will face Benoit Paire in his first tour-level quarterfinal match since he reached the semifinals at Shenzhen Open in 2015. Paire beat Radu Albot 6-2, 6-2.
Fourth-seeded Mischa Zverev was also eliminated, losing to Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-4, while fifth-seeded Paolo Lorenzi advanced by beating Gianluigi Quinzi 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4.