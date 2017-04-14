AP

Vogel wins every heat for her third world sprint cycling gold

Associated PressApr 14, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

HONG KONG (AP) Olympic champion Kristina Vogel won her third sprint cycling world championship on Friday even after the second heat of her final had to be restarted at the Hong Kong Velodrome.

Vogel received a warning for not holding her line in the last 200 meters, and still won the restart against Stephanie Morton of Australia. Vogel swept Morton 2-0, and every heat en route to the final.

She also won the sprint in 2014 and 2015.

Morton was runner-up in the team sprint on Wednesday.

Wai Sze Lee of Hong Kong was third, losing to Vogel in the semifinals.

Jordan Kerby of Australia won the men’s individual pursuit, beating defending champion Filippo Gana of Italy by more than four seconds in the final. In qualifying, Kerby set the third fastest time in history.

His teammate Kellend O’Brien was third.

Another Australian, Cameron Meyer, won his second gold of the worlds when he dominated the points race. He lapped the field twice to add to his other points race victories in 2009, 2010, and 2012.

“I’ve been away from the track for a long time, and to come back and win with the guys in the team pursuit last night is special, and then to win an individual in one of my favorite races makes it a great championship for me,” Meyer said. “Hopefully, I’ve got one more in me on Sunday in the madison.”

Kenny de Ketele of Belgium won the silver, and Wojciech Pszczolarski of Poland the bronze.

Katie Archibald of Britain dominated in winning the women’s omnium. Archibald led after the scratch and tempo races and was fifth in the elimination to go into the final points race tied on points with Amy Cure of Australia. Archibald scored in four of the sprints and won overall by eight points from Cure, who took silver on countback from Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands.

“I really thought I had lost it after the elimination race,” Archibald said. “I just needed to keep grinding and recover for those sprints, and it came off in the end.”

Australia defends its world title in men’s team pursuit

Associated PressApr 13, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

HONG KONG — Australia defended its title in the men’s team pursuit on Thursday at the world track cycling championships.

The Olympic silver medalists beat last year’s runner-up New Zealand in the final at the Hong Kong Velodrome. Italy won the bronze medal, beating Olympic champion Britain.

In the women’s team pursuit, the United States retained its world title by beating Australia. New Zealand took bronze.

Azizulhasni Awang won the men’s keirin. Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata of Colombia was second and Thomas Babek of the Czech Republic took bronze.

In the men’s 15-kilometer scratch race, Adrian Teklinski of Poland won gold. Lucas Liss of Germany took silver and Christopher Latham of Britain got bronze.

Russia and New Zealand win gold at UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Associated PressApr 12, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT

HONG KONG — Russia and New Zealand won the first gold medals at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships on Wednesday.

The top-ranked Russian women’s team of Anastasia Voinova and Daria Shemeleva won their second world title in the team sprint.

“We worked hard to win today,” Shemeleva said, speaking through a translator.

The Australian team of Kaarle Mcculloch and Stephanie Morton took silver and Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel of Germany got bronze at the Hong Kong Veledrome.

The New Zealand men’s team of Ethan Mitchel, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins – the Olympic silver medalists – retained their sprint title. The Netherlands finished in second and France won bronze.

After losing out on the Olympic gold last year in Rio de Janeiro, the Kiwis are already looking ahead to 2020.

“Tokyo is always in the back of our mind,” Dawkins said. “Every race is a mini Tokyo. Every race is as if we were there putting ourselves under the same amount of pressure. So when it comes down to racing on that day we’re not overwhelmed by it.”

In the women’s 10-kilometer scratch race, top-ranked Rachele Barbieri of Italy won gold. Elinor Barker of Britain was second, followed by Jolien D’hoore of Belgium in third.