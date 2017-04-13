Top-seeded Dimitrov loses opening match in Morocco

MARRAKECH, Morocco — Top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov lost his opening match at the Grand Prix Hassan II, bowing out against veteran Tommy Robredo 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 on Thursday.
The 34-year-old Robredo, now ranked 385th, saved seven of nine break points and converted all three chances he got to win on Dimitrov’s serve.
Robredo will face Benoit Paire in his first tour-level quarterfinal match since he reached the semifinals at Shenzhen Open in 2015. Paire beat Radu Albot 6-2, 6-2.
Fourth-seeded Mischa Zverev was also eliminated, losing to Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-4, while fifth-seeded Paolo Lorenzi advanced by beating Gianluigi Quinzi 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4.
HOUSTON (AP) In a match representing one of the largest age gaps between players on the men’s tennis tour in recent decades, 39-year-old Tommy Haas edged 19-year-old Reilly Opelka 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 on Monday at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship.
It was the first ATP tour-level victory since Wimbledon in 2015 for Haas, once ranked as high as No. 2, but now semi-retired and outside the top 800. Opelka is ranked 168th.
Haas earned his lone service break of the 6-foot-11 Opelka in the third set. Overall, Haas was 1 for 10 on break chances.
According to the ATP World Tour, the roughly 19 1/2-year gap between Haas and Opelka ranks as the fifth-biggest in a tour match since 1995, and the eighth-biggest since 1985.
In a first-round match earlier Monday in Houston, Nicolas Kicker advanced when qualifier Noah Rubin retired while trailing 5-3 in the first set.
Defending champion Juan Monaco faced Dustin Brown at night.
This version is updated with the ATP correcting its information to say that age gap between Haas and Opelka is fifth-biggest since 1995.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The ATP’s annual tournament in Memphis is moving to Long Island in 2018 after 41 years in Tennessee.
The Memphis Open was one of the longest-running tournaments in the United States and was the country’s only indoor ATP event.
GF Sports announced Monday the men’s tournament will be played at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York. The company has partnered with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment.
The Memphis Open was bought by GF Sports in 2015. The tournament started in 1976 and its champions include Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi, Ivan Lendl, Pete Sampras and Kei Nishikori.
The tournament will begin play at renovated Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 10-18, 2018. GF Sports board member Gary Fuhrman says the move to New York will elevate the tournament.