Australia defends its world title in men’s team pursuit

HONG KONG — Australia defended its title in the men’s team pursuit on Thursday at the world track cycling championships.
The Olympic silver medalists beat last year’s runner-up New Zealand in the final at the Hong Kong Velodrome. Italy won the bronze medal, beating Olympic champion Britain.
In the women’s team pursuit, the United States retained its world title by beating Australia. New Zealand took bronze.
Azizulhasni Awang won the men’s keirin. Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata of Colombia was second and Thomas Babek of the Czech Republic took bronze.
In the men’s 15-kilometer scratch race, Adrian Teklinski of Poland won gold. Lucas Liss of Germany took silver and Christopher Latham of Britain got bronze.
HONG KONG — Russia and New Zealand won the first gold medals at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships on Wednesday.
The top-ranked Russian women’s team of Anastasia Voinova and Daria Shemeleva won their second world title in the team sprint.
“We worked hard to win today,” Shemeleva said, speaking through a translator.
The Australian team of Kaarle Mcculloch and Stephanie Morton took silver and Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel of Germany got bronze at the Hong Kong Veledrome.
The New Zealand men’s team of Ethan Mitchel, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins – the Olympic silver medalists – retained their sprint title. The Netherlands finished in second and France won bronze.
After losing out on the Olympic gold last year in Rio de Janeiro, the Kiwis are already looking ahead to 2020.
“Tokyo is always in the back of our mind,” Dawkins said. “Every race is a mini Tokyo. Every race is as if we were there putting ourselves under the same amount of pressure. So when it comes down to racing on that day we’re not overwhelmed by it.”
In the women’s 10-kilometer scratch race, top-ranked Rachele Barbieri of Italy won gold. Elinor Barker of Britain was second, followed by Jolien D’hoore of Belgium in third.
LONDON (AP) Mark Cavendish’s cycling team says the sprint specialist has been diagnosed with “infectious mononucleosis” and needs time away from racing.
Dimension Data says the main goal for Cavendish remains the Tour de France in July.
With 30 career Tour stage wins, the British cyclist is second on the all-time list behind Eddy Merckx of Belgium, who won 34 in the 1960s and `70s.
In a statement on Dimension Data’s website, team doctor Jarrad Van Zuydam says “we are hopeful of a significant improvement of (Cavendish’s) symptoms over the next two weeks.”
The team wants the 31-year-old Cavendish to rest after “unexplained fatigue during training.” He is also recovering from an ankle injury.
Cavendish last raced in the Milan-San Remo one-day classic on March 18.