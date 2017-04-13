Australia defends its world title in men’s team pursuit

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

HONG KONG — Australia defended its title in the men’s team pursuit on Thursday at the world track cycling championships.

The Olympic silver medalists beat last year’s runner-up New Zealand in the final at the Hong Kong Velodrome. Italy won the bronze medal, beating Olympic champion Britain.

In the women’s team pursuit, the United States retained its world title by beating Australia. New Zealand took bronze.

Azizulhasni Awang won the men’s keirin. Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata of Colombia was second and Thomas Babek of the Czech Republic took bronze.

In the men’s 15-kilometer scratch race, Adrian Teklinski of Poland won gold. Lucas Liss of Germany took silver and Christopher Latham of Britain got bronze.