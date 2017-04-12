Getty Images

Cavendish diagnosed with mono, still targets Tour de France

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 12, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) Mark Cavendish’s cycling team says the sprint specialist has been diagnosed with “infectious mononucleosis” and needs time away from racing.

Dimension Data says the main goal for Cavendish remains the Tour de France in July.

With 30 career Tour stage wins, the British cyclist is second on the all-time list behind Eddy Merckx of Belgium, who won 34 in the 1960s and `70s.

In a statement on Dimension Data’s website, team doctor Jarrad Van Zuydam says “we are hopeful of a significant improvement of (Cavendish’s) symptoms over the next two weeks.”

The team wants the 31-year-old Cavendish to rest after “unexplained fatigue during training.” He is also recovering from an ankle injury.

Cavendish last raced in the Milan-San Remo one-day classic on March 18.

Russia and New Zealand win gold at UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 12, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT

HONG KONG — Russia and New Zealand won the first gold medals at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships on Wednesday.

The top-ranked Russian women’s team of Anastasia Voinova and Daria Shemeleva won their second world title in the team sprint.

“We worked hard to win today,” Shemeleva said, speaking through a translator.

The Australian team of Kaarle Mcculloch and Stephanie Morton took silver and Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel of Germany got bronze at the Hong Kong Veledrome.

The New Zealand men’s team of Ethan Mitchel, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins – the Olympic silver medalists – retained their sprint title. The Netherlands finished in second and France won bronze.

After losing out on the Olympic gold last year in Rio de Janeiro, the Kiwis are already looking ahead to 2020.

“Tokyo is always in the back of our mind,” Dawkins said. “Every race is a mini Tokyo. Every race is as if we were there putting ourselves under the same amount of pressure. So when it comes down to racing on that day we’re not overwhelmed by it.”

In the women’s 10-kilometer scratch race, top-ranked Rachele Barbieri of Italy won gold. Elinor Barker of Britain was second, followed by Jolien D’hoore of Belgium in third.

Greg Van Avermaet and Zdenek Stybar lead thrilling Paris-Roubaix finish

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 9, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

ROUBAIX, France (AP) Olympic road champion Greg Van Avermaet overtook Zdenek Stybar just before the line in a thrilling sprint finish to win the Paris-Roubaix classic for the first time on Sunday.

With five riders in contention on the final lap entering the velodrome in Roubaix, Stybar launched a blistering attack. But the Belgian rider countered it brilliantly, going on the outside of the Czech rider and streaking past him in the last 10 meters. Dutchman Sebastian Langeveld finished third.

Van Avermaet screamed with joy, while Stybar thumped his handlebar in frustration. After dismounting, Van Avermaet rushed over to hug his BMC teammate Daniel Oss of Italy, who had ridden hard in front to put him in a winning position.

“It feels really good. I suffered a lot, but when you win you forget everything. I was just really strong in the end,” Van Avermaet said. “This race is right up there among the classics. After many years, I’ve managed to win it.”

It was even more satisfying for Van Avermaet considering he lost nearly one minute after crashing earlier in the race.

The race is known as the “Hell of the North” for the numerous cobblestone sections along the 257-kilometer (159.3-mile) trek to Roubaix in northern France.

About 100 kilometers from the end Van Avermaet fell on one of them, shouting for a new bike as he clutched his left shoulder.

Van Avermaet, who recovered from a fall last Sunday to finish second at the Tour of Flanders, frantically caught back up while Tom Boonen continued to attack from the front of the peloton, chasing down the three breakaway riders.

Boonen, racing for the final time in a glittering classics career, led the peloton into the famed Trouee d’Arenberg – a notoriously difficult cobble section stretching for 2 kilometers (1.24 kilometers) – although dry conditions spared riders the risk of treacherous slips.

Trying to break free of the peloton, Boonen attacked again with 70 kilometers to go, with world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia on his wheel.

Up ahead, the three breakaway riders were now two – with Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Oss about 30 seconds ahead.

Stuyven soon dropped back, while Oss was joined by six other riders – including Van Avermaet -to form a small leading group.

Sagan lost some valuable time to repair a puncture, while Boonen lagged behind and finished the race in 13th.

Van Avermaet continues his great form this season. He recently won the Gent-Wevelgem and E3 Harelbeke classics, adding to his victory last month in Het Nieuwsblad.

The 31-year-old Van Avermaet is at his peak, while Boonen ends his career falling short of a record fifth win at Paris-Roubaix.

“He’s a really exceptional rider, exceptional person and exceptional friend,” Stybar said of Boonen, his Quick-Step Floors teammate. “It’s a pity we couldn’t bring him to first place.”