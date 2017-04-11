You(th) got served!

Getty Images

Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

HOUSTON (AP) In a match representing one of the largest age gaps between players on the men’s tennis tour in recent decades, 39-year-old Tommy Haas edged 19-year-old Reilly Opelka 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 on Monday at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship.

It was the first ATP tour-level victory since Wimbledon in 2015 for Haas, once ranked as high as No. 2, but now semi-retired and outside the top 800. Opelka is ranked 168th.

Haas earned his lone service break of the 6-foot-11 Opelka in the third set. Overall, Haas was 1 for 10 on break chances.

According to the ATP World Tour, the roughly 19 1/2-year gap between Haas and Opelka ranks as the fifth-biggest in a tour match since 1995, and the eighth-biggest since 1985.

In a first-round match earlier Monday in Houston, Nicolas Kicker advanced when qualifier Noah Rubin retired while trailing 5-3 in the first set.

Defending champion Juan Monaco faced Dustin Brown at night.

This version is updated with the ATP correcting its information to say that age gap between Haas and Opelka is fifth-biggest since 1995.

 

ATP tournament leaves Memphis for Long Island after 41 years

Associated PressApr 10, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The ATP’s annual tournament in Memphis is moving to Long Island in 2018 after 41 years in Tennessee.

The Memphis Open was one of the longest-running tournaments in the United States and was the country’s only indoor ATP event.

GF Sports announced Monday the men’s tournament will be played at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York. The company has partnered with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment.

The Memphis Open was bought by GF Sports in 2015. The tournament started in 1976 and its champions include Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi, Ivan Lendl, Pete Sampras and Kei Nishikori.

The tournament will begin play at renovated Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 10-18, 2018. GF Sports board member Gary Fuhrman says the move to New York will elevate the tournament.

Australia downs U.S. in Davis Cup quarterfinals

Associated PressApr 9, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia advanced to the Davis Cup semifinals after Nick Kyrgios beat late substitute Sam Querrey of the United States 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4 in the first reverse singles match on Sunday, clinching the quarterfinal 3-1.

On a hard court at Pat Rafter Arena, Kyrgios and his singles partner Jordan Thompson gave Australia a 2-0 lead on Friday before the American team staved off elimination on Saturday when Jack Sock, who lost to Thompson on Friday, and partner Steve Johnson beat Sam Groth and John Peers 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Querrey was supposed to be Johnson’s doubles partner, but American captain Jim Courier, who said it would take “monstrous effort” for the Americans to win the tie, pulled a swap, putting Sock into doubles and allowing Querrey to be fresh for Kyrgios.

That worked for a while during an evenly-played first set, but Kyrgios gradually overpowered the American with his strong serves and backhand. Querrey broke Kyrgios’ serve in the fourth game of the third set, and held to lead 4-1.

But Kyrgios stepped it up a notch and won the last five games of the match, jumping up and hugging Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt and his teammates when the match ended.

The often-volatile Kyrgios was mostly at his best behavior and won both his singles matches in straight sets, although the final two sets against John Isner on Friday were in close tiebreakers, 7-5 each time, after Kyrgios prevailed in the opening set 7-5.

Australia will play either Belgium or Italy in September’s semifinals, with Belgium leading that quarterfinal 2-1 ahead of Sunday’s reverse singles. If Belgium wins, they will host the semifinal, if Italy comes back to claim victory, they will have to travel Down Under.

The U.S. has won the title a leading 32 times, with Australia second with 28. But the U.S hasn’t won the Davis Cup since 2007, and Australia not since 2003.