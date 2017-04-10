Beverly Hills Dog Show presented by Purina to air on April 16th on USA Network

By NBC SportsApr 10, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

It’s another exciting and dazzling red-carpet runway, star-studded celebrity event from the world of Rodeo Drive, Hollywood and Universal Studios.

But this one is different. The stars from NBCUniversal Entertainment’s biggest television hits are expected to be on hand to share top billing with the beloved four-legged stars of this show.

It’s USA Network’s primetime debut of the inaugural “Beverly Hills Dog Show presented by Purina” at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Fittingly, the seven Best In Show finalists will walk a glitzy fashion show-esque runway in the finals of the competition, making it unlike any dog show ever before. Best In Show will be the culmination of a delightful two-hour television presentation featuring personalities from the world of entertainment helping with a celebration of dogs. Those celebrated dogs will include more than 1,000 dogs from more than 200 eligible breeds expected for the competition, the stars’ own dogs, and also other dogs with interesting and happy stories to share, from Beverly Hills and from the dog show as well.

Created by NBC Sports Group in a multi-year agreement with the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills and Purina, the new program will be hosted from the Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. by well-known breeder-owner-handler, judge and author David Frei, alongside award-winning actor, author and Broadway star (and Beverly Hills resident) John O’Hurley.

Three faces familiar to dog show television viewers will also be part of the team: NBC’s Mary Carillo as a features and backstage reporter, and the figure skating royalty duo of Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, will be red carpet hosts and feature reporters, too.

Yes, NBC’s National Dog Show presented by Purina on Thanksgiving Day has a new member of the family. The addition of the Beverly Hills Dog Show gives USA / NBC Universal and Purina an East-West pairing and presents the only dog show West of the Mississippi River to be nationally televised.

To accommodate the telecast, KCBH moved its dates to March 4-5 for back-to-back shows, and changed its venue from Long Beach to the Fairplex. The Easter telecast will be taped and produced from the Saturday show.

“We look forward to working with our partners to create a special event on Easter night around the new Beverly Hills Dog Show,” said Jon Miller, President of Programming for NBC Sports and NBCSN. “Coupled with the National Dog Show on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, we are excited to establish another holiday tradition with a new dog show competition.”

Established in 1965, the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills is one of the world’s most recognizable kennel clubs. KCBH touches on and influences many audiences through its community activities that promote interest in dogs, responsible dog ownership, and canine health.

“How great is this, to be adding this venerable event from the West to our family?” said Frei. “Now, even more people will have the chance to share their wonderful dogs with our millions of viewers across the country.”

“We are thrilled about becoming a part of the dog show tradition on USA Network and NBC,” said Tom Powers, president of the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills. “Our goal is to make this a real celebration of all the dogs in our life.”

“We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with NBC to continue delivering engaging and family friendly dog show programming for pet lovers with this new concept that combines the best of the entertainment and dog show worlds,” said Sean Fitzgerald, Vice President, Purina Professional Engagement Team. “We’re proud that the new Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented By Purina will serve as a reminder of Purina’s belief that pets make our lives bigger and better.”

NBC Sports Group and USA Network have for years produced television’s most-compelling dog show competitions. In 2002, NBC Sports Group created a holiday tradition introducing television’s most-watched canine competition “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina.” Anchored by Frei and O’Hurley, the 2016 show on NBC reached more than 26 million viewers over its debut broadcast at noon on Thanksgiving Day followed by a primetime encore with millions of viewers the next night. For more than 30 years, USA Network televised the “Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show”, with Frei co-hosting the competition for 27 years (1990-2016).

The National Dog Show, televised for the 15th consecutive year in 2016, provides a great model for the Beverly Hills Dog Show, with Kennel Club of Philadelphia President Wayne Ferguson and club members providing encouragement and support for their California counterparts.

In addition to the Easter Night debut of the “Beverly Hills Dog Show presented by Purina”, USA Network will present an encore on April 17, and NBC will air a daytime encore on Sunday, April 23.

-Kennel Club of Beverly Hills

Full list of breeds at the National Dog Show

By NBC SportsNov 29, 2016, 12:39 PM EDT

For its annual TV special “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina,” NBC records the judging, examination and walk of all breeds and varieties competing in the annual event so that dog lovers and aficionados can get a close-up look at their breeds of interest.

The exclusive video generates heavy interest from enthusiasts around the world with a total of 186 breeds and varieties featured with backdrop audio of the breed description from PA announcer Wayne Ferguson, President of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

NBCSports.com also includes highlights from the TV special, behind-the-scenes photos and video, capturing all the backstage canine energy of one of only three remaining “benched” shows at which dogs and handlers are on hand all day to interact with the public.

The two-hour special aired on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 15th straight year.  It annually attracts a total audience of more than 20 million people as America’s most prominent and widely-viewed showcase for the sport.

National Dog Show Presented By Purina Set For 15th Annual Special On NBC Following Macy’s Parade

By NBCSports.comNov 22, 2016, 12:25 PM EDT

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2016 – NBC’s Thanksgiving Day special, “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina®,” will crown one of America’s great purebreds as its 2016 champion on Thanksgiving Day, bringing canine competition and family entertainment to America’s viewers for the 15th year.

The holiday special (noon-2 p.m. in all time zones) follows the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on NBC and is watched annually by a total of more than 20 million viewers. Over 180 breeds vie for Best in Show honors in the tradition-rich Kennel Club of Philadelphia competition. An encore presentation airs on NBC in primetime on Saturday, November 26, from 8-10 p.m. ET.

The TV special is a celebration of man’s best friend, hosted by beloved TV personality John O’Hurley and expert analyst David Frei, who have been together since the launch of the popular holiday special in 2002. Mary Carillo will report from the backstage benching area as the dogs prepare to compete and former Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski will also lend their distinctive presence.

The show’s popularity over the past decade and one-half is a tribute to the dogs in our lives and its time slot following the Macy’s Parade from noon-2 p.m. in all time zones, before football viewing takes over the day.

The National Dog Show boasts a powerful digital presence at NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app that includes a live stream of the entire NBC Thanksgiving Day show, featuring all seven group competition videos and Best in Show.  Because of heavy interest from breed enthusiasts around the world, the NBC Sports digital platforms offer an exclusive look at the walks and judging of every breed-winning canine.  The online video will include highlights from the TV special, behind-the-scenes photos and video, capturing all the backstage canine energy. It will be available on desktop, tablets and smart phones.  The two-hour special’s unique content is facilitated by the “benched” format of the event, one of only three remaining shows in which the dogs are on display all day for the public.

The show will feature two vignettes that highlight Purina’s new #dogthanking initiative to thank the four-legged friends who make our lives so special. Now through Nov. 27, Purina invites dog owners to log on to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tell the world why they are so thankful for their dog and how they thank their pooch.  For every original post that includes @Purina and #DogThanking, Purina will donate one dollar to the AKC Canine Health Foundation – up to $50,000– to help further pet health research.  Submitted videos, photos and posts may be shown during the National Dog Show broadcast.