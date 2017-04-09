AP Photo

Australia downs US in Davis Cup quarterfinals 3-1

Associated PressApr 9, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Australia advanced to the Davis Cup semifinals after Nick Kyrgios beat late substitute Sam Querrey of the United States 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4 in the first reverse singles match on Sunday, clinching the quarterfinal 3-1.

On a hard court at Pat Rafter Arena, Kyrgios and his singles partner Jordan Thompson gave Australia a 2-0 lead on Friday before the American team staved off elimination on Saturday when Jack Sock, who lost to Thompson on Friday, and partner Steve Johnson beat Sam Groth and John Peers 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Querrey was supposed to be Johnson’s doubles partner, but American captain Jim Courier, who said it would take “monstrous effort” for the Americans to win the tie, pulled a swap, putting Sock into doubles and allowing Querrey to be fresh for Kyrgios.

That worked for a while during an evenly-played first set, but Kyrgios gradually overpowered the American with his strong serves and backhand. Querrey broke Kyrgios’ serve in the fourth game of the third set, and held to lead 4-1.

But Kyrgios stepped it up a notch and won the last five games of the match, jumping up and hugging Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt and his teammates when the match ended.

The often-volatile Kyrgios was mostly at his best behavior and won both his singles matches in straight sets, although the final two sets against John Isner on Friday were in close tiebreakers, 7-5 each time, after Kyrgios prevailed in the opening set 7-5.

Australia will play either Belgium or Italy in September’s semifinals, with Belgium leading that quarterfinal 2-1 ahead of Sunday’s reverse singles. If Belgium wins, they will host the semifinal, if Italy comes back to claim victory, they will have to travel Down Under.

The U.S. has won the title a leading 32 times, with Australia second with 28. But the U.S hasn’t won the Davis Cup since 2007, and Australia not since 2003.

Davis Cup: US wins doubles to stay alive in quarterfinal

AP
Associated PressApr 8, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

BRISBANE, Australia — Late substitute Jack Sock and partner Steve Johnson kept the United States alive in its Davis Cup quarterfinal with Australia, beating Sam Groth and John Peers 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 in Saturday’s doubles.

The win on a hard court at Brisbane’s Pat Rafter Arena reduced Australia’s advantage to 2-1 ahead of Sunday’s reverse singles.

U.S. captain Jim Courier replaced scheduled doubles player Sam Querrey with Sock about an hour ahead of Saturday’s match, despite Sock having lost his singles match to Jordan Thompson on Friday.

After losing the opening set Saturday, the American pair steadily gained confidence throughout the match, defending strongly and forcing Australia to stay in long rallies. In the fifth set, the Americans broke Peers’ serve to love and outplayed the Australians to clinch the match.

On Friday in singles, Nick Kyrgios finished off John Isner with his 20th ace, beating the American 7-5, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) after Thompson upset Sock 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

On Sunday, Kyrgios is up first and scheduled to play Sock, then Thompson is set to play Isner.

The winner of the quarterfinal will play Italy or Belgium in September. Belgium leads their quarterfinal 2-0 at home on an indoor hard court in Charleroi.

The U.S. has won the title a leading 32 times, with Australia second on 28. But the U.S hasn’t won the Davis Cup since 2007, and Australia not since 2003.

 

Davis Cup: Djokovic gives Serbia 1-0 lead over Spain

AP Photo
Associated PressApr 7, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic returned to the court in style after an elbow injury, sweeping past Albert Ramos Vinolas for Serbia to lead Spain 1-0 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

He withdrew from the recent Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury.

“I’m very satisfied with my play, especially my serve,” he said.

Serbia’s Viktor Troicki played Pablo Carreno Busta in the second singles.

Spain was without its two highest-ranked players, Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut, making Serbia favored to advance.