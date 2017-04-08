Getty Images

Valverde adds Basque Country title to superb start to season

Associated PressApr 8, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

EIBAR, Spain — Alejandro Valverde won the Tour of Basque Country after holding off defending champion Alberto Contador in the decisive time trial on Saturday.

Valverde won the six-day race in northern Spain by 17 seconds from Contador, the two-time Tour de France winner.

The win came just two weeks after the 36-year-old Valverde beat Contador and reigning Tour de France champion Chris Froome to claim the Tour of Catalonia.

“There can be no doubt about it, this is the best start to a season of my career,” Valverde said. “With everything that I have won I will head into the classics incredibly calm. If I win one, then I won’t have to race the rest of the year!”

Primoz Roglic won the final stage, a 27-kilometer (17-mile) time trial starting and finishing in Eibar, in 36 minutes. It was the Slovenian’s second stage win this week. Valverde was the next fastest at nine seconds behind, followed by Ion Izagirre and Contador.

Valverde, a Movistar rider, took the lead on the mountainous fifth stage on Friday.

Valverde also won the five-day Tour of Andalusia and single-day Tour of Murcia, also in Spain, this season.

World Cycling League, college to build indoor velodrome


Associated PressApr 7, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

READING, Pa. — The World Cycling League is teaming up with an eastern Pennsylvania college to build a $20 million indoor cycling track.

The National Velodrome and Events Center at Albright College, in Reading, will have 2,500 spectator seats and also serve as the league’s global headquarters.

Officials hope to begin construction by late summer and open the track in time for the 2018-19 school year.

The facility will be only the second of its kind in the United States. The VELO Sports Center in Carson, California, opened three years ago.

David Chauner, the league’s CEO, says the velodrome will attract world-class cyclists to live, train and race in the area.

If the track is built as planned, it will be available for athletes who wish to train for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Philippe Gilbert wins Tour of Flanders


Associated PressApr 2, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

OUDENAARDE, Belgium (AP) Veteran Belgian rider Philippe Gilbert clinched his first win at the Tour of Flanders with a brilliant solo breakaway as the pre-race favorites failed to impress on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Gilbert made the decisive break some 55 kilometers (34 miles) from the finish and held off chasing riders. Peter Sagan, last year’s winner and among the favorites again, crashed 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) out as he went in pursuit of Gilbert.

Gilbert, a winner of nine stages on the Tour de France, Spanish Vuelta and Italian Giro, completed the 260-kilometer (161-mile) trek in just over 6 hours, 23 minutes.

As he crossed the line in Oudenaarde, the ecstatic Gilbert thumped his chest repeatedly and then climbed off his bike before raising it aloft to celebrate one of his best career wins.

Belgian rider Greg Van Avermaet finished second after holding off Dutchman Niki Terpstra in a sprint to the line.

Van Avermaet, the Olympic road champion, entered the race in great form. He recently won the Gent-Wevelgem and E3 Harelbeke classics, adding to his victory last month in Het Nieuwsblad. But he and Terpstra were nearly 30 seconds behind Gilbert.

The race, also known as De Ronde, is part of five high-profile classics along with Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia. It features 18 short but punishing climbs and five cobblestone sections.

Paris-Roubaix, known as the “Hell of the North” for its treacherous cobbles, is next Sunday and sees four-time winner Tom Boonen competing in the final race of his career before retiring.

The 36-year-old Boonen wanted to sign off from the Tour of Flanders with a fourth win in front of his adoring home fans, but was happy to help his Quick-Step Floors teammate Gilbert claim the win, five years after Gilbert last competed in the race.