Davis Cup: US wins doubles to stay alive in quarterfinal

Associated PressApr 8, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

BRISBANE, Australia — Late substitute Jack Sock and partner Steve Johnson kept the United States alive in its Davis Cup quarterfinal with Australia, beating Sam Groth and John Peers 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 in Saturday’s doubles.

The win on a hard court at Brisbane’s Pat Rafter Arena reduced Australia’s advantage to 2-1 ahead of Sunday’s reverse singles.

U.S. captain Jim Courier replaced scheduled doubles player Sam Querrey with Sock about an hour ahead of Saturday’s match, despite Sock having lost his singles match to Jordan Thompson on Friday.

After losing the opening set Saturday, the American pair steadily gained confidence throughout the match, defending strongly and forcing Australia to stay in long rallies. In the fifth set, the Americans broke Peers’ serve to love and outplayed the Australians to clinch the match.

On Friday in singles, Nick Kyrgios finished off John Isner with his 20th ace, beating the American 7-5, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) after Thompson upset Sock 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

On Sunday, Kyrgios is up first and scheduled to play Sock, then Thompson is set to play Isner.

The winner of the quarterfinal will play Italy or Belgium in September. Belgium leads their quarterfinal 2-0 at home on an indoor hard court in Charleroi.

The U.S. has won the title a leading 32 times, with Australia second on 28. But the U.S hasn’t won the Davis Cup since 2007, and Australia not since 2003.

 

Davis Cup: Djokovic gives Serbia 1-0 lead over Spain

Associated PressApr 7, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic returned to the court in style after an elbow injury, sweeping past Albert Ramos Vinolas for Serbia to lead Spain 1-0 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

He withdrew from the recent Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury.

“I’m very satisfied with my play, especially my serve,” he said.

Serbia’s Viktor Troicki played Pablo Carreno Busta in the second singles.

Spain was without its two highest-ranked players, Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut, making Serbia favored to advance.

Djokovic opens against Ramos Vinolas in Davis Cup

Associated PressApr 6, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT

BELGRADE, Serbia — Returning to the court after an elbow injury, Novak Djokovic will play Albert Ramos Vinolas in Friday’s opening singles match when Serbia meets Spain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

Thursday’s draw also pits Viktor Troicki against Pablo Carreno Busta in the best-of-five series played on an indoor hard court in the Serbian capital.

On Saturday, the doubles will feature Nenad Zimonjic and Troicki against Marc Lopez and Jaume Munar. Reverse singles are scheduled for Sunday.

Djokovic has dropped from his No. 1 ranking after a slump in form following his French Open title last year. He withdrew from Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury.

Spain will be without its two top-ranked players, Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut.