Ovechkin, Capitals Wednesday favorites hosting the Rangers

OddsSharkApr 5, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

With goalie Henrik Lundqvist in need of fine-tuning his game before the Stanley Cup playoffs, the New York Rangers will carry a positive trend into their rivalry matchup against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

With little on the line standings-wise since both teams are locked into a playoff position, Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals are -190 betting favorites against the visiting +165 underdog Rangers, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Since November 2011, the Rangers are 7-3 straight-up in regular-season road games against the Capitals. Both teams are likely to hold out key players who have anything more serious than a hangnail. Washington has clinched the Presidents’ Trophy with the best overall record in the NHL, while the Rangers will be a cross-over wild-card team in the first round, facing the Montreal Canadiens in an Atlantic Division series.

The Rangers are 47-26-6 on the season, although they are just 3-7 across their last 10 games. Lundqvist, the franchise goalie, will be making his fifth start since missing three weeks due to hip injuries.

New York coach Alain Vigneault confirmed Tuesday that D Ryan McDonagh, RW Jesper Fast, RW Rick Nash and RW Mats Zuccarello will not play, along with possibly several other players. New York is very much a scoring-by-committee team, though, and fill-ins such as Pavel Buchnevich, Tanner Glass and Matt Puempel will be eager to show they deserve to be in the lineup, not the press box.

Lundqvist is 12-4-2 in his last 18 appearances against Washington.

Washington is 53-18-8 overall on the season, including 8-2 across its last 10 games. With home-ice advantage for the playoffs not in question, coach Barry Trotz might sit some of his key players, especially since Washington played the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The Capitals are 4-6 in the last 10 contests when they were playing the second of back-to-back games, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Defenseman John Carlson, for one, was a game-time scratch for Washington against Toronto. However, goalie Braden Holtby is one key player who will surely start, since understudy Philipp Grubauer was between the pipes on Tuesday. Holtby is 7-9-1 in 17 career games against the Rangers.

The total has gone over in four consecutive Rangers’ games. The total has also gone over in six of New York’s eight most recent divisional road games, with one push. However, the total has gone over in just two of the Capitals’ 10 most recent divisional home games.

Rangers betting favorites against Penguins in spite of home-ice woes

OddsSharkMar 30, 2017, 11:20 PM EDT

With star goalie Henrik Lundqvist due for his first home start in three weeks, the New York Rangers stand an excellent chance of breaking two negative trends when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

The Rangers are listed as the -130 favorite against the +100 underdog Penguins with a total of 5.5 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Rangers are 0-7 straight-up in their last seven home games at Madison Square Garden, but much of that trend occurred while Lundqvist was sidelined with a hip injury. The Sidney Crosby-led Pittsburgh Penguins are also scuffling due to a plethora of injuries, having lost four games in a row.

The Penguins are 46-19-11 this season, including 4-6 across their last 10 games. Crosby may be reunited with each of his linemates, since LW Conor Sheary is back and RW Jake Guentzel (concussion) is a game-time decision. Veteran D Ron Hainsey (upper body) may also return.

Injuries throughout the second half have contributed to the Penguins having to adopt a simplified system, which might be a contributing factor to why the total in their last three road games against Metropolitan Division counterparts has gone under.

Matt Murray, who has a 2.86 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in March, will likely start in goal for the Penguins. Backup Marc-Andre Fleury got the call on Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Rangers are 46-26-5 this season, including 3-7 across their last 10 games. Lundqvist will be trying to find his form before the playoffs; he allowed five goals apiece in each of his first two starts since returning.

New York, which relies on scoring by committee through Mats Zuccarello, J.T. Miller, Chris Kreider and Derek Stepan, has already clinched a playoff berth but will likely finish fourth in the Metropolitan. With their recent struggles, though, it’s doubtful they will go on auto-pilot before the playoffs. Stepan goes into the game on a four-game point streak.

Defencemen Ryan McDonagh and Kevin Klein did not practice on Thursday, but are likely to play. The Rangers are 1-5 in their last six home games against fellow Metropolitan teams.

The total has gone under in eight of the Penguins’ last 10 road games and has also gone under in four of their last six games as a road underdog, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Favored Rangers seek end to home-ice hex against the rival Islanders

OddsSharkMar 22, 2017, 1:13 AM EDT

While the teams’ records can be thrown out when the NHL’s two city rivals meet, the New York Rangers do take a strong record in back-to-back games into their clash against the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

The Rangers, who are relying on goalie Antti Raanta to hold the fort with superstar Henrik Lundqvist (lower body injury) sidelined, are only 2-7 straight-up in their last nine home games against the Islanders, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

However, the Rangers should have some motivation after an overtime defeat on Tuesday against the also-ran New Jersey Devils. In fact, the Rangers, home favorites for Wednesday’s game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, are 7-3 in their last 10 games when they were playing the second of back-to-back contests.

The Islanders, who are 33-26-12 on the season, should be ready to play desperate hockey since they have had a three-day break and are only 1-4 in their last five games. Coach Doug Weight has shuffled his lines to stimulate some offense, reuniting captain John Tavares (nine points over his last 10 games) with his regular left wing, Andrew Ladd.

The Islanders, who should have fresh legs, could also get a spark in the offensive zone from recent rookie call-up Josh Ho-Sang.

The break might also be a boon for Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, who has an unsightly 3.46 goals-against average and .893 save percentage so far this month. Some of that can be put down to the recent play by the Islanders, who are also 3-7 in their last 10 divisional road games.

The Rangers are 45-24-4 on the season, but just 5-7 across their last 12 games, which has dropped them into fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Veteran winger Rick Nash ended a nine-game goal drought against the Devils, but has been shut out so far this season against the Islanders. The Rangers also finished the New Jersey game strongly, leveling 16 shots on goal in the third period.

Raanta is having a strong month with a 2.13 GAA and .924 save percentage. The Rangers are 1-4 in their last five divisional home games.

The total has gone under in three consecutive Islanders’ games for bettors on the NHL odds. The total has gone over in six of the last nine games where the Rangers were favored at home against the Islanders.