Getty Images

Novak Djokovic says elbow healed, looking to return to competition

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 5, 2017, 12:09 AM EDT

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) With his elbow better and his body rested, Novak Djokovic is ready to get back on court when Serbia faces Spain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

“I haven’t had too many matches recently, and that’s what I need to get back in shape,” Djokovic said Tuesday.

The Serb has dropped from his No. 1 ranking after a slump in form following his French Open title last year. His most recent match was a loss to Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, in March. He withdrew from Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury.

“I skipped Miami and I haven’t done much in Indian Wells, so the start of the season wasn’t ideal,” Djokovic said. “I had luck and pleasure to play at an exceptionally high level for six years and had fantastic results. … Things are a bit different now.

“I needed some rest. But I’m not disappointed because I spent some quality time with my family.”

Spain will be without both Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut in the best-of-five series starting next Friday.

“Spain is one of the most successful nations in the Davis Cup,” Djokovic said. “Their best players are not here, but we should not underestimate them.”

Spain, a five-time champion, is trying to make the semifinals for the first time since 2012. Djokovic led Serbia to its only title in 2010.

Alison Riske beats Kayla Day in 3 sets at Volvo Car Open

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 3, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Alison Riske has defeated fellow American Kayla Day 7-5, 4-6, 6-0 in the first round of the Volvo Car Open.

Ranked 38th, Riske closed Monday’s victory with a dominant third set, taking advantage of three double-faults and saving two break points. Day converted just two of 13 second serves in a match that lasted 2 hours, 16 minutes on the green clay at Daniel Island.

In other first-round action, Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine defeated Russian Evgeniya Rodina 6-4, 7-5, Naomi Osaka of Japan rallied past Johanna Larsson of Sweden 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2, and Monica Puig of Puerto Rico walked away with a 4-6, 6-2, 4-1 victory when 20-year-old Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic retired.

Defending champion Sloane Stephens, recovering from surgery on her left foot, is serving as a correspondent for the Tennis Channel.

Federer beats Nadal 6-3, 6-4 in Miami Open final

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 2, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) Roger Federer is playing so well this year he’s even dominating his longtime nemesis, Rafael Nadal.

Federer beat Nadal for the third time this year Sunday, 6-3, 6-4, to win the Miami Open and become the tournament’s oldest men’s champion.

Playing some of the best tennis of his career at age 35, Federer also beat his longtime nemesis in the Australian Open final in January, and two weeks ago en route to the Indian Wells title.

His latest win turned back the clock – Federer also won Key Biscayne in 2005 and 2006. Nadal fell to 0-5 in Key Biscayne finals, including in 2005 against Federer.

Federer was coming off a thrilling three-hour semifinal win over Nick Kyrgios but nonetheless looked fresh against Nadal and erased all four break points he faced. Federer failed to take advantage of five early break-point chances himself but broke in the next to last game of both sets.

Serving for the championship at 5-4, Federer hit his only double-fault on the first point but quickly regrouped. The next point was the longest of the match, and Federer ended the 19-shot rally with a forehand winner in the corner.

When Nadal sailed a return long on the final point, Federer took the ball on a bounce behind the baseline and happily whacked it into the stands, then waved with both hands in jubilation. The sellout crowd was evenly divided in its support but roared for the popular champion.

Federer saved two match points in his quarterfinal win against Tomas Berdych, and earned a three-tiebreaker win in the semifinals against Kyrgios. His route to the title was made easier by the absences of six-time champion Novak Djokovic and two-time time champion Andy Murray, both sidelined by elbow injuries.

Even so, Federer’s resurgence is remarkable. He has the best record on men’s tour this year at 19-1, including 7-0 against players ranked in the top 10, and he’s the first three-time champion this year on the men’s tour. His best start since 2006 comes after he missed the final six months of last year with a left knee injury.

Federer’s vast repertoire was on display throughout the tournament. Against Nadal he won all six points where he played serve and volley, and won six other points at the net. He served well and held at love three times in a row. He played terrific defense, robbing Nadal’s groundstrokes of their power, and finished with 30 winners to only 17 unforced errors.