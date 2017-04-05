Getty Images

McCraken is 7-5 early favorite for Blue Grass Stakes

Associated PressApr 5, 2017, 1:33 AM EDT

LEXINGTON, Ky. — McCraken is the 7-5 morning line favorite for the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland that awards 170 points toward the Kentucky Derby.

The unbeaten Kentucky-bred colt trained by Ian Wilkes drew the No. 2 post position on Tuesday for Saturday’s 1 1/8-mile Grade 2 race featuring seven 3-year-olds. McCraken is 4-0 and won the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis at Tampa Bay Downs on Feb. 11.

Tapwrit is the 5-2 second choice and drew the No. 4 position. The Todd Pletcher-trained horse is sixth with 54 Derby points and was second to McCraken in the Davis.

Practical Joke is the 7-2 third choice and starts from the No. 7 position. Trained by Chad Brown, he has three wins with a third in last fall’s Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Pletcher says Always Dreaming remains on-track for Derby


Associated PressApr 2, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) Always Dreaming came out of his Florida Derby win healthy and will stay put for a couple of weeks before heading to the Kentucky Derby, trainer Todd Pletcher said Sunday.

“All is well,” Pletcher said.

Always Dreaming posted the fastest winning time at the Florida Derby since Alydar in 1978. Always Dreaming prevailed in 1 minute, 47.47 seconds, while Alydar was clocked in 1:47 flat.

The Florida Derby win was worth 100 points in the system used to determine which 20 horses are invited to the Kentucky Derby, and that was more than enough to ensure that Always Dreaming will have a spot in that field if he stays healthy over the next month. He will remain at Palm Beach Downs for at least a couple more weeks before going to Churchill Downs.

“He’s showing us all the signs you’re hoping for,” Pletcher said.

Always Dreaming is one of four Pletcher trainees who are in line to qualify for the Kentucky Derby, along with Tapwrit, Malagacy and Patch. A fifth possibility, Battalion Runner, could earn a spot with a strong showing at the Wood Memorial in New York on Saturday.

Battalion Runner got his final workout in Sunday for the Wood. He’ll ship to New York on Tuesday.

“He’s had a good, steady series of solid works so this is more of a maintenance type work before he ships north,” Pletcher said. “He looked good and was moving well. It was a nice, relaxed work by himself and he seemed to come out of it well.”

Pletcher has sent 45 horses to the Kentucky Derby. That’s No. 2 in the all-time trainer entry standings, three behind his mentor D. Wayne Lukas. Pletcher’s lone win at the Run for the Roses came with Super Saver in 2010.

“It’s the hardest race in the world to win,” Pletcher said.

Dubai World Cup winner Arrogate returns to Santa Anita


Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

ARCADIA, Calif. — Dubai World Cup winner Arrogate is back at Santa Anita after coming out of quarantine following his return from the Middle East.

The 4-year-old horse won the $10 million race by 2\ lengths last weekend.

Trainer Bob Baffert welcomed Arrogate on Saturday as the horse stepped off a van coming from Los Angeles International Airport.

Baffert says Arrogate will be pointed toward the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Aug. 19, followed by the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 4 at the same seaside track north of San Diego. The Hall of Fame trainer says it’s possible Arrogate could race once in between those two events.

Baffert says the horse will train over the next month, but won’t breeze on the track.

Arrogate has won seven of eight career starts and is North America’s all-time leading money winner with $17,084,600.