Philippe Gilbert wins Tour of Flanders

Associated PressApr 2, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

OUDENAARDE, Belgium (AP) Veteran Belgian rider Philippe Gilbert clinched his first win at the Tour of Flanders with a brilliant solo breakaway as the pre-race favorites failed to impress on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Gilbert made the decisive break some 55 kilometers (34 miles) from the finish and held off chasing riders. Peter Sagan, last year’s winner and among the favorites again, crashed 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) out as he went in pursuit of Gilbert.

Gilbert, a winner of nine stages on the Tour de France, Spanish Vuelta and Italian Giro, completed the 260-kilometer (161-mile) trek in just over 6 hours, 23 minutes.

As he crossed the line in Oudenaarde, the ecstatic Gilbert thumped his chest repeatedly and then climbed off his bike before raising it aloft to celebrate one of his best career wins.

Belgian rider Greg Van Avermaet finished second after holding off Dutchman Niki Terpstra in a sprint to the line.

Van Avermaet, the Olympic road champion, entered the race in great form. He recently won the Gent-Wevelgem and E3 Harelbeke classics, adding to his victory last month in Het Nieuwsblad. But he and Terpstra were nearly 30 seconds behind Gilbert.

The race, also known as De Ronde, is part of five high-profile classics along with Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia. It features 18 short but punishing climbs and five cobblestone sections.

Paris-Roubaix, known as the “Hell of the North” for its treacherous cobbles, is next Sunday and sees four-time winner Tom Boonen competing in the final race of his career before retiring.

The 36-year-old Boonen wanted to sign off from the Tour of Flanders with a fourth win in front of his adoring home fans, but was happy to help his Quick-Step Floors teammate Gilbert claim the win, five years after Gilbert last competed in the race.

British cyclist Hall dies in accident during Australian race

Associated PressMar 31, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

CANBERRA, Australia — Veteran British endurance cyclist Mike Hall died early Friday after being struck by a car during the Indian Pacific Wheel race from Perth to Sydney, event officials said.

Organizers called off the remainder of the race several hours after the accident.

Police from the Australian Capital Territory said a male cyclist died at the scene following the collision on the Monaro Highway near Williamsdale. The cyclist was traveling north, just inside the ACT border with New South Wales state, when the accident occurred.

More than six hours after the accident, race officials, after notifying his next of kin, confirmed in a statement that the cyclist was Hall, 35, of Harrogate, England. They called his death “a great loss to the global cycling community.”

Hall was in second place in the race when his global positioning satellite (GPS) tracker stopped moving near the scene of where the collision was reported at 6:30 a.m. local time Friday.

The 5,500-kilometer (3,400-mile) race began on March 18 in Fremantle, Western Australia, south of Perth. The leading rider, Belgium’s Kristof Allegaert, had been scheduled to reach the finish line at the Sydney Opera House on Friday.

But he and other riders were taken from the race route following the decision to stop it.

“The Indian Pacific Wheel Race has been cancelled with immediate effect in light of this morning’s tragic incident,” race organizers said in a statement before confirming Hall’s death. “This is a difficult time for everyone involved, along with their families, and their well-being is our primary concern.”

Police said the accident occurred before sunrise.

“I can suggest, given the nature of the collision, an investigation into the circumstances would suggest the rider of the push bike died at the scene,” said ACT police Sgt. Chris Meagher. “(The driver) will be spoken to later by our Crash Investigation Reconstruction Team. It’s early in the morning, it’s dark; there was no fog at the time.”

The CyclingTips website said Friday that Hall was regarded as one of the world’s best ultra-endurance racers and held the record for the fastest completion of the Trans-Am and Tour Divide bike-packing races in the United States. He was the founder of the Transcontinental race in Europe.

About 70 riders from around the world started the Australian race, with Hall one of the favorites. The race was unsupported, meaning competitors did not have back-up or support teams travelling with them.

Race officials said a tribute ride was being planned for Hall in Sydney on Sunday.

Brazilian cycling team faces 2nd ban for persistent doping

Associated PressMar 27, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) Brazilian team Soul Brasil Pro Cycling faces another ban from racing after two more riders were implicated in doping.

The International Cycling Union says the team will be judged by its disciplinary panel which can impose bans of up to one year.

Cycling rules allow teams to be suspended if two riders are caught doping in a one-year period.

In December, the team’s riders were suspended for 55 days after three cases involving the banned blood booster CERA since July. They included Kleber Ramos of Brazil, who competed in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic road race.

The UCI says the latest cases involve biological passport results for Alex Correia Diniz, who is provisionally suspended, and an allegation against Otavio Bulgarelli of tampering with a doping sample.