Rangers betting favorites against Penguins in spite of home-ice woes

Mar 30, 2017, 11:20 PM EDT

With star goalie Henrik Lundqvist due for his first home start in three weeks, the New York Rangers stand an excellent chance of breaking two negative trends when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

The Rangers are listed as the -130 favorite against the +100 underdog Penguins with a total of 5.5 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Rangers are 0-7 straight-up in their last seven home games at Madison Square Garden, but much of that trend occurred while Lundqvist was sidelined with a hip injury. The Sidney Crosby-led Pittsburgh Penguins are also scuffling due to a plethora of injuries, having lost four games in a row.

The Penguins are 46-19-11 this season, including 4-6 across their last 10 games. Crosby may be reunited with each of his linemates, since LW Conor Sheary is back and RW Jake Guentzel (concussion) is a game-time decision. Veteran D Ron Hainsey (upper body) may also return.

Injuries throughout the second half have contributed to the Penguins having to adopt a simplified system, which might be a contributing factor to why the total in their last three road games against Metropolitan Division counterparts has gone under.

Matt Murray, who has a 2.86 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in March, will likely start in goal for the Penguins. Backup Marc-Andre Fleury got the call on Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Rangers are 46-26-5 this season, including 3-7 across their last 10 games. Lundqvist will be trying to find his form before the playoffs; he allowed five goals apiece in each of his first two starts since returning.

New York, which relies on scoring by committee through Mats Zuccarello, J.T. Miller, Chris Kreider and Derek Stepan, has already clinched a playoff berth but will likely finish fourth in the Metropolitan. With their recent struggles, though, it’s doubtful they will go on auto-pilot before the playoffs. Stepan goes into the game on a four-game point streak.

Defencemen Ryan McDonagh and Kevin Klein did not practice on Thursday, but are likely to play. The Rangers are 1-5 in their last six home games against fellow Metropolitan teams.

The total has gone under in eight of the Penguins’ last 10 road games and has also gone under in four of their last six games as a road underdog, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Favored Rangers seek end to home-ice hex against the rival Islanders

Mar 22, 2017, 1:13 AM EDT

While the teams’ records can be thrown out when the NHL’s two city rivals meet, the New York Rangers do take a strong record in back-to-back games into their clash against the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

The Rangers, who are relying on goalie Antti Raanta to hold the fort with superstar Henrik Lundqvist (lower body injury) sidelined, are only 2-7 straight-up in their last nine home games against the Islanders, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

However, the Rangers should have some motivation after an overtime defeat on Tuesday against the also-ran New Jersey Devils. In fact, the Rangers, home favorites for Wednesday’s game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, are 7-3 in their last 10 games when they were playing the second of back-to-back contests.

The Islanders, who are 33-26-12 on the season, should be ready to play desperate hockey since they have had a three-day break and are only 1-4 in their last five games. Coach Doug Weight has shuffled his lines to stimulate some offense, reuniting captain John Tavares (nine points over his last 10 games) with his regular left wing, Andrew Ladd.

The Islanders, who should have fresh legs, could also get a spark in the offensive zone from recent rookie call-up Josh Ho-Sang.

The break might also be a boon for Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, who has an unsightly 3.46 goals-against average and .893 save percentage so far this month. Some of that can be put down to the recent play by the Islanders, who are also 3-7 in their last 10 divisional road games.

The Rangers are 45-24-4 on the season, but just 5-7 across their last 12 games, which has dropped them into fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Veteran winger Rick Nash ended a nine-game goal drought against the Devils, but has been shut out so far this season against the Islanders. The Rangers also finished the New Jersey game strongly, leveling 16 shots on goal in the third period.

Raanta is having a strong month with a 2.13 GAA and .924 save percentage. The Rangers are 1-4 in their last five divisional home games.

The total has gone under in three consecutive Islanders’ games for bettors on the NHL odds. The total has gone over in six of the last nine games where the Rangers were favored at home against the Islanders.

Ovechkin, Capitals Road Favorites Against Flyers on Wednesday Night

Leave a comment
Feb 22, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

The law of averages and both teams’ recent play would suggest Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are due for a better fate in Philadelphia.

The Capitals are a -165 betting favorite against the +135 underdog Philadelphia Flyers with a 5.5-goal total in their NHL betting matchup on Wednesday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Washington won 5-0 on January 15 when the Metropolitan Division rivals last met, but that was at the Verizon Center and the Flyers are 8-2 straight-up in their last 10 home games against the Capitals with any moneyline, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Presumptive starting goaltender Michal Neuvirth has often fared well against Washington, particularly during the 2016 playoffs.

The Flyers are also 7-3 in their last 10 games at home as an underdog of +135 to +500 on the moneyline. Their price on the moneyline offers much more value than the Capitals’ does.

Washington, which is 39-12-7 this season, will be aiming to avoid its first three-loss skid of the season. Ovechkin has traditionally had the Flyers’ number over his career, as the future Hall of Famer has 31 goals and 18 assists for 49 points in 43 career games against Philly.

Washington is one of the NHL’s deepest teams offensively and, in Braden Holtby, are well spoken for in goal.

The Capitals are 7-3 in their last 10 games on the road as a favorite of -135 to -500 moneyline.

Philadelphia, which is 28-24-7, is at a point of the season where it needs to play desperate to stay in the hunt for a wild card playoff spot. The Flyers, who are only 3-7 in their last 10 home games against their division, have several key players itching to bust out offensively. Captain and No. 1 center Claude Giroux has only two points in his last 10 games and offensive defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere has only six over his last 15, three of which came last Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

If Neuvirth is sharp, the Flyers have a chance.

The total has gone over in six of the Capitals’ last 10 divisional road games, but has gone under in four of their past six away contests (with one push). The total has gone under in six of the Flyers’ last 10 home games overall.