NBC Sports Gold Offers Every Aviva Premiership Rugby Match from Round 19 through the final

STAMFORD, Conn. – NBC Sports Group begins its inaugural season of Aviva Premiership Rugby coverage this weekend, presenting the first of more than 70 combined Premiership Rugby matches that will be televised on NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app during the 2016-17 campaign.

NBCSN’s coverage begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, when defending champion Saracens face Worcester Warriors at Twickenham Stadium in London. NBCSN’s coverage continues on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET, when Wasps host 2015-16 runners-up Exeter Chiefs at Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

In addition to NBCSN’s telecasts, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live, exclusive streaming coverage of a pair of matches this weekend, beginning on Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET, when Gloucester Rugby host Leicester Tigers. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will also stream Saturday’s match featuring Harlequins vs. Bristol Rugby at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Each weekend, NBC Sports Group will present the most compelling Premiership Rugby matches on the schedule, often preceding or following live coverage of Premier League soccer. The Premiership Rugby season will culminate with live coverage of the league Final on Saturday, May 27 on NBCSN. Click here to watch NBC Sports Group’s Aviva Premiership Rugby theatrical trailer previewing the 2016-17 campaign.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey will serve as the studio host for NBCSN’s Premiership Rugby coverage. He will be joined by analyst and former Premiership Rugby player Alex Corbisiero, who played seven combined seasons for London Irish and Northampton Saints.

Alastair Eykyn, Lawrence Dallaglio, and Ugo Monye will call the match featuring Saracens and Worcester on Saturday, while Nick Mullins, Dallaglio, and Austin Healey will have the call for Wasps vs. Exeter on Sunday.

Following is NBC Sports Group’s 2016-17 Aviva Premiership Rugby schedule through Round 8 of the season:

Date Coverage Time (ET) Network Fri., Sept. 2 Gloucester Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers 2:45 p.m. Streaming Sat., Sept. 3 Saracens vs. Worcester Warriors* 9:30 a.m. NBCSN Harlequins vs. Bristol Rugby 11:30 a.m. Streaming Sun., Sept. 4 Wasps vs. Exeter Chiefs* 10:30 a.m. NBCSN Fri., Sept. 9 Worcester Warriors vs. Gloucester Rugby 2:45 p.m. Streaming Sat., Sept. 10 Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps 10 a.m. Streaming Sun., Sept. 11 Exeter Chiefs vs. Saracens 2 p.m. NBCSN Fri., Sept. 16 Sale Sharks vs. Gloucester Rugby 2:45 p.m. Streaming Sat., Sept. 17 Saracens vs. Northampton Saints 10 a.m. Streaming Sun., Sept. 18 Newcastle vs. Leicester Tigers 10 a.m. Streaming Fri., Sept. 23 Bristol Rugby vs. Exeter Chiefs 2:45 p.m. Streaming Sat., Sept. 24 Northampton Saints vs. Wasps 10 a.m. Streaming Sun., Sept. 25 Leicester Tigers vs. Bath Rugby* 7 p.m. NBCSN Fri., Sept. 30 Northampton Saints vs. Exeter Chiefs 2:45 p.m. Streaming Sat., Oct. 1 Gloucester Rugby vs. Bath Rugby* 8 p.m. NBCSN Sun., Oct. 2 Worcester Warriors vs. Newcastle Falcons* 10:30 p.m. NBCSN Fri., Oct. 7 Bath Rugby vs. Sale Sharks 2:45 p.m. Streaming Sat., Oct. 8 Harlequins vs. Northampton Saints 10 a.m. NBCSN Sun., Oct. 9 Saracens vs. Wasps* 11 a.m. NBCSN Fri., Oct. 28 Northampton Saints vs. Gloucester Rugby 2:45 p.m. Streaming Sat., Oct. 29 Saracens vs. Leicester Tigers* 3:30 p.m. NBCSN Sun., Oct. 30 Exeter Chiefs vs. Bath Rugby 10 a.m. Streaming Fri., Nov. 18 Bath Rugby vs. Bristol Rugby 2:45 p.m. Streaming Sun., Nov. 20 Sale Sharks vs. Saracens 8 a.m. Streaming Leicester Tigers vs. Harlequins 10 a.m. Streaming

*denotes same-day delay

PREMIERSHIP RUGBY ON NBCSPORTS.COM AND THE NBC SPORTS APP: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will provide live streaming of all Premiership Rugby matches airing on NBCSN, as well as exclusive streaming coverage of matches each week, via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value to for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are powered by Playmaker Media and available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.