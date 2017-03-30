Getty Images

NBC Sports Gold Offers Every Aviva Premiership Rugby Match from Round 19 through the final

By Corey GriffinMar 30, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT

NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — will give fans access to every Aviva Premiership Rugby match from Round 19 through the final with its new “Rugby Pass.” The direct-to-consumer pass, powered by Playmaker Media, will offer fans in the U.S. unprecedented commercial-free coverage, live and on-demand, on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold “Rugby Pass” features every match (six per round) from Round 19, which begins April 7, through the exciting conclusion of the 2016-17 season Semi-Finals and Final. The “Rugby Pass” can be purchased in advance for $29.99 starting today by visiting NBCSportsGold.com.

“We are excited to offer rugby fans more access to the sport they love on NBC Sports Gold,” said Portia Archer, Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer Services, NBC Sports Group. “From the Saracens in London to the Falcons in Newcastle, rugby fans have more ways to follow their club than ever before.”

NBC Sports Gold also offers a “Cycling Pass,” which began with the 2016 Tour de France.

NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

NBC SPORTS GOLD “RUGBY PASS” SCHEDULE:

Date Time Match
Fri., April 7 2:45 p.m. Sale Sharks vs. Worcester Warriors
Fri., April 7 3 p.m. Newcastle Falcons vs. Gloucester
Sat., April 8 9 a.m. Bath vs. Leicester Tigers
Sat., April 8 10 a.m. Exeter Chiefs vs. Bristol
Sat., April 8 11:30 a.m. Saracens vs. Harlequins
Sun., April 9 10 a.m. Wasps vs. Northampton Saints
Fri., April 14 2:45 p.m. Harlequins vs. Exeter Chiefs
Sat., April 15 10 a.m. Worcester Warriors vs. Bath
Sat., April 15 10 a.m. Leicester Tigers vs. Newcastle Falcons
Sat., April 15 10 a.m. Gloucester vs. Sale Sharks
Sun., April 16 10 a.m. Northampton Saints vs. Saracens
Sun., April 16 10 a.m. Bristol vs. Wasps
Fri., April 28 2:45 p.m. Harlequins vs. Wasps
Fri., April 28 3 p.m. Newcastle Falcons vs. Worcester Warriors
Sat., April 29 10 a.m. Exeter Cheifs vs. Northampton Saints
Sat., April 29 10 a.m. Leicester Tigers vs. Sale Sharks
Sat., April 29 10 a.m. Saracens vs. Bristol
Sun., April 30 10 a.m. Bath vs. Gloucester
Sat., May 6 TBD Worcester Warriors vs. Leicester Tigers
Sat., May 6 TBD Sale Sharks vs. Bath
Sat., May 6 TBD Gloucester vs. Exeter Chiefs
Sat., May 6 TBD Wasps vs. Saracens
Sat., May 6 TBD Northampton Saints vs. Harlequins
Sat., May 6 TBD Bristol vs. Newcastle Falcons
Fri., May 19 TBD Semifinal
Sat., May 20 TBD Semifinal
Sat., May 27 TBD Final

NBC Sports begins inaugural season of Aviva Premiership Rugby coverage this weekend on NBC


By Corey GriffinAug 31, 2016, 3:40 PM EDT

STAMFORD, Conn. – NBC Sports Group begins its inaugural season of Aviva Premiership Rugby coverage this weekend, presenting the first of more than 70 combined Premiership Rugby matches that will be televised on NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app during the 2016-17 campaign.

NBCSN’s coverage begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, when defending champion Saracens face Worcester Warriors at Twickenham Stadium in London. NBCSN’s coverage continues on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET, when Wasps host 2015-16 runners-up Exeter Chiefs at Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

In addition to NBCSN’s telecasts, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live, exclusive streaming coverage of a pair of matches this weekend, beginning on Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET, when Gloucester Rugby host Leicester Tigers. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will also stream Saturday’s match featuring Harlequins vs. Bristol Rugby at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Each weekend, NBC Sports Group will present the most compelling Premiership Rugby matches on the schedule, often preceding or following live coverage of Premier League soccer. The Premiership Rugby season will culminate with live coverage of the league Final on Saturday, May 27 on NBCSN. Click here to watch NBC Sports Group’s Aviva Premiership Rugby theatrical trailer previewing the 2016-17 campaign.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey will serve as the studio host for NBCSN’s Premiership Rugby coverage. He will be joined by analyst and former Premiership Rugby player Alex Corbisiero, who played seven combined seasons for London Irish and Northampton Saints.

Alastair Eykyn, Lawrence Dallaglio, and Ugo Monye will call the match featuring Saracens and Worcester on Saturday, while Nick Mullins, Dallaglio, and Austin Healey will have the call for Wasps vs. Exeter on Sunday.

Following is NBC Sports Group’s 2016-17 Aviva Premiership Rugby schedule through Round 8 of the season:

Date Coverage Time (ET) Network
Fri., Sept. 2 Gloucester Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers 2:45 p.m. Streaming
Sat., Sept. 3 Saracens vs. Worcester Warriors* 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
Harlequins vs. Bristol Rugby 11:30 a.m. Streaming
Sun., Sept. 4 Wasps vs. Exeter Chiefs* 10:30 a.m. NBCSN
Fri., Sept. 9 Worcester Warriors vs. Gloucester Rugby 2:45 p.m. Streaming
Sat., Sept. 10 Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps 10 a.m. Streaming
Sun., Sept. 11 Exeter Chiefs vs. Saracens 2 p.m. NBCSN
Fri., Sept. 16 Sale Sharks vs. Gloucester Rugby 2:45 p.m. Streaming
Sat., Sept. 17 Saracens vs. Northampton Saints 10 a.m. Streaming
Sun., Sept. 18 Newcastle vs. Leicester Tigers 10 a.m. Streaming
Fri., Sept. 23 Bristol Rugby vs. Exeter Chiefs 2:45 p.m. Streaming
Sat., Sept. 24 Northampton Saints vs. Wasps 10 a.m. Streaming
Sun., Sept. 25 Leicester Tigers vs. Bath Rugby* 7 p.m. NBCSN
Fri., Sept. 30 Northampton Saints vs. Exeter Chiefs 2:45 p.m. Streaming
Sat., Oct. 1 Gloucester Rugby vs. Bath Rugby* 8 p.m. NBCSN
Sun., Oct. 2 Worcester Warriors vs. Newcastle Falcons* 10:30 p.m. NBCSN
Fri., Oct. 7 Bath Rugby vs. Sale Sharks 2:45 p.m. Streaming
Sat., Oct. 8 Harlequins vs. Northampton Saints 10 a.m. NBCSN
Sun., Oct. 9 Saracens vs. Wasps* 11 a.m. NBCSN
Fri., Oct. 28 Northampton Saints vs. Gloucester Rugby 2:45 p.m. Streaming
Sat., Oct. 29 Saracens vs. Leicester Tigers* 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
Sun., Oct. 30 Exeter Chiefs vs. Bath Rugby 10 a.m. Streaming
Fri., Nov. 18 Bath Rugby vs. Bristol Rugby 2:45 p.m. Streaming
Sun., Nov. 20 Sale Sharks vs. Saracens 8 a.m. Streaming
Leicester Tigers vs. Harlequins 10 a.m. Streaming

*denotes same-day delay

PREMIERSHIP RUGBY ON NBCSPORTS.COM AND THE NBC SPORTS APP: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will provide live streaming of all Premiership Rugby matches airing on NBCSN, as well as exclusive streaming coverage of matches each week, via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value to for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are powered by Playmaker Media and available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

BYU to face Cal in rugby college championship


By NBCSports.comMay 5, 2016, 1:33 PM EDT

For the fourth consecutive year, the Cal Golden Bears and BYU Cougars will square off in Provo, Utah, for the Penn Mutual Varsity Cup National Rugby Collegiate Championship. NBCSN will present live coverage of the Cal-BYU championship clash this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

BYU has defeated Cal in each of the three previous iterations of the Varsity Cup dating back to 2012, including last year’s championship, when the Cougars earned a 30-27 win at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City. This year’s game will be played at BYU’s South Field, where the Cougars have never lost a game.

Cal advanced to this year’s championship match following a 14-13 win over Central Washington in the semifinals, while the top-ranked Cougars punched their ticket to the title match with a 68-20 win over Arkansas State. BYU has won 44 consecutive matches dating back to February 2014.

Cal leads the all-time series against BYU 10-4 dating back to 1972, but BYU has had the upper hand recently with three straight wins in the Varsity Cup.