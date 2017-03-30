NBC Sports Gold Offers Every Aviva Premiership Rugby Match from Round 19 through the final

NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — will give fans access to every Aviva Premiership Rugby match from Round 19 through the final with its new “Rugby Pass.” The direct-to-consumer pass, powered by Playmaker Media, will offer fans in the U.S. unprecedented commercial-free coverage, live and on-demand, on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices.
NBC Sports Gold “Rugby Pass” features every match (six per round) from Round 19, which begins April 7, through the exciting conclusion of the 2016-17 season Semi-Finals and Final. The “Rugby Pass” can be purchased in advance for $29.99 starting today by visiting NBCSportsGold.com.
“We are excited to offer rugby fans more access to the sport they love on NBC Sports Gold,” said Portia Archer, Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer Services, NBC Sports Group. “From the Saracens in London to the Falcons in Newcastle, rugby fans have more ways to follow their club than ever before.”
NBC Sports Gold also offers a “Cycling Pass,” which began with the 2016 Tour de France.
NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.
NBC SPORTS GOLD “RUGBY PASS” SCHEDULE:
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Fri., April 7
|2:45 p.m.
|Sale Sharks vs. Worcester Warriors
|Fri., April 7
|3 p.m.
|Newcastle Falcons vs. Gloucester
|Sat., April 8
|9 a.m.
|Bath vs. Leicester Tigers
|Sat., April 8
|10 a.m.
|Exeter Chiefs vs. Bristol
|Sat., April 8
|11:30 a.m.
|Saracens vs. Harlequins
|Sun., April 9
|10 a.m.
|Wasps vs. Northampton Saints
|Fri., April 14
|2:45 p.m.
|Harlequins vs. Exeter Chiefs
|Sat., April 15
|10 a.m.
|Worcester Warriors vs. Bath
|Sat., April 15
|10 a.m.
|Leicester Tigers vs. Newcastle Falcons
|Sat., April 15
|10 a.m.
|Gloucester vs. Sale Sharks
|Sun., April 16
|10 a.m.
|Northampton Saints vs. Saracens
|Sun., April 16
|10 a.m.
|Bristol vs. Wasps
|Fri., April 28
|2:45 p.m.
|Harlequins vs. Wasps
|Fri., April 28
|3 p.m.
|Newcastle Falcons vs. Worcester Warriors
|Sat., April 29
|10 a.m.
|Exeter Cheifs vs. Northampton Saints
|Sat., April 29
|10 a.m.
|Leicester Tigers vs. Sale Sharks
|Sat., April 29
|10 a.m.
|Saracens vs. Bristol
|Sun., April 30
|10 a.m.
|Bath vs. Gloucester
|Sat., May 6
|TBD
|Worcester Warriors vs. Leicester Tigers
|Sat., May 6
|TBD
|Sale Sharks vs. Bath
|Sat., May 6
|TBD
|Gloucester vs. Exeter Chiefs
|Sat., May 6
|TBD
|Wasps vs. Saracens
|Sat., May 6
|TBD
|Northampton Saints vs. Harlequins
|Sat., May 6
|TBD
|Bristol vs. Newcastle Falcons
|Fri., May 19
|TBD
|Semifinal
|Sat., May 20
|TBD
|Semifinal
|Sat., May 27
|TBD
|Final