Injured Murray to miss Davis Cup quarterfinals

LONDON — Andy Murray will miss Britain’s Davis Cup quarterfinal series against France next month because of an elbow injury.
Murray sustained the injury in practice and also recently withdrew from the Miami Open.
Britain captain Leon Davis says “not having Andy in the side is obviously a big loss to our team, but most importantly we all wish him well for a speedy recovery back to full health and fitness.”
Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot will line up for Britain on clay in Rouen from April 7-9.
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) Caroline Wozniacki has reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, advancing Monday when Garbine Muguruza retired after one set with a heat-related illness.
Wozniacki, the sixth seed, took that set over the 12th-seeded Muguruza 7-6.
Muguruza was tended to by doctors following that tiebreaker, which wrapped up a 70-minute set, and decided she could not continue on a 77-degree, humid afternoon.
Wozniacki still has not dropped a set in the tournament, and will face fourth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova or Lucie Safarova in the quarterfinals.
Earlier Monday, Karolina Pliskova also reached the quarterfinals, beating Czech Fed Cup teammate – and occasional doubles partner – Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-4. Pliskova needed only 21 minutes to take the first set, winning 11 consecutive points in one stretch and 16 of 17 on her serve.
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) Milos Raonic has pulled out of the Miami Open after aggravating a right hamstring injury that sidelined him for nearly a month.
The No. 3-seeded Raonic withdrew before Sunday’s match against American qualifier Jared Donaldson, who advanced to the fourth round.
Raonic said his injury became progressively worse after his opening match, his first since Feb. 25. He expects to be sidelined at least two weeks and perhaps longer.
The Canadian said he hasn’t made it through an entire tournament healthy since Wimbledon last July.