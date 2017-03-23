Safarova tops No. 23 Gavrilova at Miami Open; Pliskova wins

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) Lucie Safarova eliminated 23rd-seeded Daria Gavrilova 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the third round of the Miami Open.
Safarova, the 2015 French Open runner-up, is ranked 36th, so was just outside the seedings at the hard-court tournament. She broke Gavrilova five times while losing serve only once herself.
In another early women’s match Thursday, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, a finalist at last year’s U.S. Open, had no trouble beating 86th-ranked Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3 in about an hour to get to the third round.
In men’s first-round action, Adrian Mannarino defeated qualifier Benjamin Becker 7-6 (6), 6-3 and will next face No. 32 Paolo Lorenzi,
PARIS — Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori are the only top 10 players not to feature in the list of players for the Monte Carlo Masters, the first big clay-court tournament of the season.
On Thursday, organizers announced the field for the April 15-23 event.
The sixth-ranked Federer has yet to announce his full clay-court schedule, having said he would decide after the Miami Open.
The former top-ranked player won a record-tying fifth title in Indian Wells last week to go with his record 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. Federer missed most of last year with various injuries.
Monte Carlo tournament director Zeljko Franulovic says he still hopes Federer and the fourth-ranked Nishikori will ultimately decide to join the field.
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Former French Open runner-up Sara Errani edged Belinda Bencic 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the Miami Open’s first round Tuesday to win a match between former top-10 players.
Errani was once as high as No. 5 and a finalist at Roland Garros in 2012, but she has won only two Grand Slam matches since the start of 2016 and is now ranked 102nd. Bencic has been ranked No. 7 and is now 135th.
They combined for 14 service breaks in 28 games Tuesday.
Among other matches, Naomi Osaka beat Kristina Kucova 6-2, 6-3; Kirsten Flipkens edged Jennifer Brady 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Carina Witthoeft eliminated Nicole Gibbs 6-3, 6-3; and Mandy Minella got past Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (4), 5-7, 7-5.
Women’s play began at the hard-court tournament Tuesday; the men start Wednesday.
Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic all pulled out of the event with injuries.