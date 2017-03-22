Getty Images

Yves Lampaert wins Dwars door Vlaanderen ahead of teammate Philippe Gilbert

Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 22, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

WAREGEM, Belgium — Belgium’s Yves Lampaert won the Dwars door Vlaanderen race on Wednesday ahead of former world champion Philippe Gilbert as the Quick-Step Floors team secured a 1-2 finish in the cobbled road event.

The Belgian team rode a perfect tactical race, with Gilbert triggering the decisive breakaway before the 25-year-old Lampaert, a former judoka who took up cycling at the age of 17, came through for the biggest victory of his career.

Gilbert easily won the sprint for the runner-up spot, with Alexey Lutsenko completing the podium ahead of Luke Durbridge.

The race was marred by an accident involving American rider Kiel Reijnen, who was taken to the hospital after crashing just before the Eikenberg climb, about 60 kilometers from the finish. The Trek-Segafredo rider was squeezed off the side of the road, and went over his handlebars and into a ditch.

His team later tweeted that Reijnen “appears to be okay, with nothing serious” and that “They are doing X-rays to be sure.”

Gilbert, the Belgian champion, attacked with 77.5 kilometers to go, catching up with six breakaway riders as a group of 21 formed at the front. With pre-race favorites Sep Vanmarcke and Arnaud Demare having missed the break, their Cannondale and FDJ teams organized the chase as the front-runners quickly opened up a 35-second lead.

Vanmarcke accelerated in the Oude-Kwaremont, a cobbled climb with a maximum gradient of 11 per cent, but the classics specialist could not close the gap.

Gilbert attacked again in the Paterberg, an even steeper climb, reducing the leading group to an elite four-man group including Lampaert, Lutsenko and Durbridge.

The quartet stayed together until the final 10 kilometers, when Gilbert tested his rivals with several unsuccessful accelerations before Lampaert’s attack took him across the line first.

Tejay van Garderen leads Tour of Catalonia; Alejandro Valverde wins Stage 3

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 22, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

LA MOLINA, Spain — Alejandro Valverde won the third stage of the Tour of Catalonia but lost the overall lead to American rider Tejay van Garderen after the Spaniard’s Movistar team was penalized on Wednesday.

Valverde beat Daniel Martin of Ireland in the final meters of the 188-kilometers (116-mile) stage from Mataro to La Molina, but fell to fourth in the overall standings because of a team sanction handed out earlier in the day.

Valverde and the rest of the Movistar riders were penalized one minute because some of them pushed each other in Tuesday’s team time trial in Banyoles. Judges initially penalized only three riders, including stage winner Jose Joaquin Rojas, but eventually decided to extend the punishment to the rest of the team.

Van Garderen, who had loudly complained about Movistar on Tuesday, finished eighth on Wednesday and opened up a lead of 41 seconds over BMC Racing Team teammate Samuel Sanchez of Spain.

Valverde is 45 seconds off the lead.

“The team did great,” Valverde said. “All I had to do was sprint at the end.”

Tour de France winner Chris Froome was four seconds behind Valverde in the overall standings.

“I’m here to suffer this week, to gain from hard racing and soak it all up,” Froome said.

The week-long race in northeastern Spain concludes on Sunday in Barcelona.

Riders on Thursday face a stage of 194 kilometers (120 miles) from Llivia to Igualada.

Alejandro Valverde takes Tour of Catalonia lead

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 21, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

BANYOLES, Spain (AP) Alejandro Valverde took the overall lead in the Tour of Catalonia on Tuesday after fellow Movistar rider Jose Joaquin Rojas was penalized for helping teammates during the team time trial.

Movistar set the best time in the 41-kilometer (25-mile) time trial, but judges later said Rojas was among the team’s riders who pushed each other during the Tour’s second stage and gave him a three-minute penalty. Two other riders also were penalized.

Movistar dominated the time trial, finishing two seconds ahead of BMC Racing Team.

Tour de France winner Chris Froome finished 46 seconds off the lead with Team Sky. Froome is 18th in the overall standings.

The week-long race in northeastern Spain concludes on Sunday in Barcelona.

Riders on Wednesday face a stage of 188 kilometers (116 miles) from Mataro to La Molina.